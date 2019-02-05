Insurance Age

Editor's letter: February 2019

personal lines shake-up
Does a flurry of activity signal a shift in the consumer insurance sector?

What a start to the year the insurance sector has experienced!

Big deals have hit the headlines with Gallagher buying Stackhouse and The Co-op’s underwriting business finding a home with Markerstudy.

In addition Jelf and A-Plan have teamed up on personal lines in a somewhat unusual move. In his final news analysis, before he leaves for pastures new, former editor Emmanuel Kenning examines what this, and other actions such as the Ageas office closures and Be Wiser’s results, mean for the private lines market.

Our news editor Ida Axling has also been out and about visiting Cardiff for a regional review to find out how broking is faring in the Welsh capital.

We also met with Claudio Gienal who has taken the helm at Axa UK & Ireland. Get to know him as he shares his thoughts on the broker market in the UK and reveals why he chose insurance as a career.

The February issue also has a special feature examining how technology is developing the mid-market for brokers and we explore how the growth of self-storage facilities and the trend for companies to stockpile ahead of Brexit are creating fresh opportunities for the broker market.

We hope you enjoy the first issue of 2019 and here’s to a successful year for our readers across the UK.

