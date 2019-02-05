Biba maintains warning on FSCS levy

FSCS planning for £516m budget.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has called on brokers to keep planning for sizeable levy charges from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

The FSCS confirmed last week that it would be hitting brokers with a £16m extra levy this year, bills are likely to arrive this month.

The £16m comes on top of the original £18m cost for 2018/19. It could however have been worse for brokers – the FSCS still had £8m available and set this off against the £24m it said it needed.

The interim levy was triggered by the life and pension sub-class breaching its limit.

Control

Biba has previously criticised this interim levy describing it as “another example of insurance brokers picking up the costs for businesses which we have no control over”.

The FSCS has called for a total budget of £516m in its plans for 2019/20.

The 2018/19 total was £468m however this was for only a nine month period as the FSCS moved its financial year. The government body calculated that if it had set a full year budget it would have asked for £574m and claimed that accordingly the latest bill would be lower.

Brokers have indeed been told to expect their FSCS pot will face a call for £17m – a £1m drop on this year.

The result could be even better with the FSCS set to offset £4m from reserved funds taking the final invoice to £13m.

Budgeting

However, Biba’s head of compliance and training, David Sparkes, urged brokers to prepare for a higher total.

He told Insurance Age: “It is always good to prepare for the worst when thinking about budgeting so you can be pleasantly surprised rather than unpleasantly shocked.”

Sparkes noted that the current plan is only indicative and highlighted that in previous years the final amount had changed. The FSCS will confirm the figures in April and send out the yearly bill in July.

In 2017/18 the levy moved north from an indicative £13m to a final charge of £18m. However 2018/19 saw a reduction from an initial expected £23m to £18m.

Sparkes stressed that the key word around an indicative levy was “could” and committed that that broker body would be pushing for the direction of travel to be positive for brokers.

“We represent the membership robustly,” he concluded.

