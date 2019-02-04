Igo4 on harnessing technology to fight fraud

Boss Matt Munro explains the broker’s success in using data to combat ghost broking and more.

Igo4 is identifying suspicious activity and declining to quote on over 200,000 quotes a week, chief executive Matt Munro has confirmed to Insurance Age.

The broker went live with a bespoke system including a fraud algorithm in January 2018 and said that it had seen success over the course of the year.

Igo4 detailed that the new tools identify in real time if someone is attempting to purchase multiple policies under different names or engaging in suspicious activity when generating online quotations.

Sophisticated

The broker’s specialisms include motor, home, telematics and commercial vehicle across over £100m of gross written premium. Munro hailed the success of the investment in technology but stressed it was not an online only play.

“We are catching people… we are picking up a lot more a lot quicker,” he insisted.

He defined the fraudsters as “sophisticated” noting they also targeted call centres.

“They will find a way and techniques change,” he observed saying fraud defences need to be coordinated across the width of the company’s offering.

“Our approach to business, whether it is online or offline, aggregator or not, is everything goes through the same checks. We are still going to do the same validation.”

Suppliers

In particular he pinpointed multiple inputs from different feeds increasing the knowledge in the database.

In his view the double action of quote analysis and point of sale analysis is key.

“You are always going to get them [fraudulent applications], you can’t stop people trying to take out a policy,” he said.

As well as the broker’s own actions – such as checking IP addresses, duplicate email addresses, payment details, finding stolen credit cards and more – Munro highlighted the importance of working with suppliers such as banks, premium finance companies and insurers.

“We make sure that we are protecting the business,” he summed up.

Ghost broking

One connected effect has been a reduction in ghost broking.

Munro accepted that in part this may also be due to fraudsters learning to steer clear of Igo4 and targeting other brokers.

However he repeated that while the number post-sale action points have declined considerably the business needed to remain vigilant on this second step in the counterfraud journey.

While some may still get through initially, he explained: “If someone does ghost broking we are picking it up more quickly and shutting it down.”

The instances of this occurring has reduced by fifty percent in the year. “We are putting checks in place and then take action,” he continued. “We are using our data and that is what drives it [downwards].”

King

According to Munro the investment has enabled the firm to “effectively eradicate” ghost broking.

“Data is king but is about how you actually use it,” he noted.

And concluded: “Declining fraudulent business means insurers can evaluate risk more accurately and avoid costs associated with cancellations.

“As a result, we can work together to pass on savings to consumers, who pay a fairer price for their policy.”

