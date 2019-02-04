Profits slide at Aon in 2018

Revenue increases by 8% at the broking giant.

Aon has revealed an 8% fall in profit for 2018 to $1.13bn [£864m].

The fall came despite swapping a $19m loss in Q4 2017 for a $345m profit in the final quarter of last year.

Revenue at the global broker increased by 8% in 2018 to $10.77bn even after a 5% drop in Q4 to $2.77bn.

There were no figures available for the performance in the UK.

Value

The commercial risk solutions division posted a 12% leap in revenue for the 12 months to $4.65bn.

Aon noted that for the final three months of the year the unit had 4% organic growth with strong growth in the EMEA region.

CEO Greg Case said: “Our strong performance reflects initial success from the strategic actions we have progressively taken to drive Aon United, while also absorbing significant investments to support long-term growth initiatives.

“Our team is excited about the momentum we have heading into 2019 and the firm’s outlook for substantial long-term client and shareholder value creation.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.