FSCS to hit brokers with extra levy bill next month, warns Biba

Trade body also predicts 2019/20 levies will be higher.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has warned that an extra Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) levy bill will be dropping through brokers’ letterboxes in early February.

The trade body underlined that the supplementary levy will be in addition to the annual FSCS levy.

Biba stated the call for cash was a result of the FSCS life and pensions sub-class breaching its limit.

Costs

Brokers have faced interim levies in the past but CEO Steve White highlighted this was the first time it has been triggered in this manner.

“This is another example of insurance brokers picking up the costs for businesses which we have no control over,” he argued.

“We continue to be alive to the issues that members face with the cost of regulation and the impact this has on productivity.”

The association also flagged that invoices for 2019/20 levies are expected to be higher than last year.

The total is due to be finalised in April and issued to brokers by the FSCS in July.

Biba explained that this was mainly due to the last year’s charge being for just nine months as the FSCS moved its financial year.

Model

However, Biba noted that the changes to the funding model that kick in from 2019/20 year mean insurers will contribute to the intermediary subclass for the first time.

Pure protection intermediaries are also being added to the general insurance distribution sub-class which will spread fees across a wider number of firms.

According to Biba these two factors should see brokers being asked for a proportionately reduced standard annual contribution, even where the total sub-class cost is increased.

The change followed a consultation by the Financial Conduct Authority last year during which Biba lobbied for brokers to be put into a separate levy pot.

Cuts

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at Biba concluded: “Increasing and additional unbudgeted FSCS bills are the last thing that brokers need during such uncertain times.

“In the past members have told us that FSCS increases have resulted in delayed or cuts to investment and a reduction in expansion plans.”

