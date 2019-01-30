Cyber experts dispute Mactavish report

Market “utterly perplexed” by report which accused some brokers of “scaremongering” to sell products and suggested some cover did not match the needs of companies.

The cyber market has hit back at a recent Mactavish report which claimed that the insurance was “flawed” and suggested that some companies are being “mis-sold” cover.

Richard Hodson, director at UK Global Group, was disappointed by the report and said he did not believe it reflected the current cyber market.

He insisted: “Most of the bad policies have now fallen away and a lot of them were bolt-ons.”

Fantastic

Hodson also stated that the majority of policies for the SME and corporate market – which covers the needs of the majority of regional brokers – are “fantastic”.

He added: “They are fit for purpose for most UK businesses.

“There are very adequate policies out there at a very reasonable cost.”

However he accepted there were some valid points raised.

“If you look at anything I have published I will always have a caveat emptor that not all cyber policies are created equal.

“There are always big exclusions you should look for and there is some cyber out there that is not very good but that is changing.”

Perplexed

Cyber providers also rebutted the Mactavish claims. James Burns, cyber product leader at specialist CFC Underwriting described them as “misleading”.

He commented: “Having read through the report I think I speak for most of the market when I say I was utterly perplexed, particularly in relation to the comments about flaws in cyber wordings.”

Burns added: “We know UK policies do not have that problem.

“Cyber is still a nascent product but it has actually made huge strides at a quicker rate than some traditional lines.”

Role

He also defended the role of brokers in the selling of cyber to business: “Specialist brokers do an incredibly good job when explaining the product.”

Broker Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryans and the Una Alliance network, was sceptical of the broad-brush claims.

However he agreed the report was “right to an extent”: “I do not think there is deliberate mis-selling but some [brokers] might be misinformed.”

Ryan explained that Una had analysed a number of products in order to develop a proposition for its members.

“We looked at 12 or 13 policies and they were all very good but they all had different nuances of cover,” he noted.

Brokers have previously been warned that cyber cover is “not up to scratch” and can fail to cover many common threats.

Prevention

In addition Ryan pointed out that risk prevention was an important element of good cyber practice.

“The insurance element should be a backstop,” he commented.

Meanwhile, Hodson remarked that adequate cyber policies, in addition to offering financial protection, also helped clients when a breach happens with advice and risk mitigation.

Burns concluded: “Clients can buy an incredible amount of very useful cover.

“We know claims are increasing and we know the product is working.”

