GRP-owned County buys Swinford Insurance Consultants

Purchase of West Midlands-based broker is County’s first deal of 2019.

The County Group has bought Swinford Insurance Consultants, located in Kinver, for an undisclosed sum.

County was acquired by consolidator Global Risk Partners (GRP) in January last year.

Following the GRP deal County continued buying brokers. It struck the first deal of the year in July with its buy of Guardian and at the time stated that it was the “first of many under the GRP banner”.

This was followed by Rahon Insurance in October and Douglas Insurance Brokers in November.

Productive

Dave Clapp, CEO County Group, said: “Our plan is for 2019 to be our most productive year yet and with GRP’s backing, we have a compelling proposition that is generating great interest and our pipeline has never been healthier.

“We aim to continue to work hard to bring these opportunities to fruition and have invested heavily in our integration team ensuring that we bring every business on board with the Group as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

Clapp detailed that Swinford is an “excellent fit” with County and that its long-serving employees built a book of local customers and developed an attractive portfolio.

According to County, Swinford was founded in 1982 and sells both personal and commercial lines.

Management

Founders Chris Dunn and Mike Brevitt will both stay with the business and continue to look after their customers.

Clapp commented: “This really was simply too good an opportunity to miss, and we look forward to working with Swinford’s directors Chris Dunn and Mike Brevitt to invest in their business to develop and grow it further around their catchment.”

County now employs 300 people. In the most recent Insurance Age Top 100 Broker supplement County was placed in the £75m - £99.99m GWP banding.

Dunn added: “We had interest from various parties about acquiring us but County was always our preferred route.

“The opportunity to become not only part of County but also the wider GRP family was compelling, and will be the best fit for our customers and people alike.”

Mike Bruce, group managing director for GRP, concluded: “The County Group continue to deliver their pipeline with another first class deal completed.

“Swinford is a quality business that complements our existing footprint in the Midlands. I warmly welcome everyone at Swinford to our team.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.