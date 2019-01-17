In Person: Jacques Verlingue boss of Adélaïde Group, owner of Finch and ICB

In Person: Jacques Verlingue boss of Adélaïde Group, owner of Finch and ICB

Verlingue explains the history of the family-owned French firm and shares his thoughts on buying during Brexit uncertainty, organic growth, servicing clients and heli-skiing.

Chairman Jacques Verlingue wants to more than double the size of Adélaïde Group – the holding company of Finch Insurance Broking and ICB Group owners Verlingue, French broker Génération and InsurTech firm Coverlife – by 2022.

Doing so would involve delivering more growth in five years than has been achieved in the 40 he has been with the business.

It would take the family-owned French firm from €200m [£178m] in revenue to €500m.

The business was founded in Quimper, North west France, in 1933 by Jacques’ grandfather Jules and in 1946, aged just 19, his father Jean-Yves inherited it.

“He had nothing except a bicycle and an insurance agency,” Verlingue explains.

At that time it was focused on life assurance, with, of all things, a Norwich Union Life agency.

“At the end of the war, life insurance with a UK company was not a big deal but it was something,” Verlingue continues.

“He could not imagine the story that he started to write.”

He had nothing except a bicycle and an insurance agency… At the end of the war, life insurance with a UK company was not a big deal but it was something

Over the years it expanded into general insurance and Jacques joined in 1978.

“As far back as I can remember my father told me ‘you will be an insurance broker’,” Verlingue says.

“I presume I was too young to say no. The good news is that I really enjoy the business.”

Fast forward to 1994 and Jean-Yves retired with Jacques becoming chairman.

“We are dedicated to making this company grow. It is part of our DNA,” he observes.

The business had grown, but only in France. It was under Jacques’ leadership that Adélaïde expanded abroad for the first time with the acquisition of Finch in 2007.

Why?

“It was clear for us from the early 1990s that our largest clients would be international,” Verlingue responds.

“It was key for us to be able to service them.”

The companies knew each other through Worldwide Broker Network, which Alec Finch had founded and Verlingue placed business through.

“It gave me the opportunity to work very closely with Alec,” he explains.

“I was very confident in knowing very well the staff and the company. It was clear that Finch would be the base for what we wanted to develop in the UK and that has been the case.”

However there was to be an 11 year gap before the next UK deal when it bought ICB.