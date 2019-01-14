MRIB buys Independents

First deal for Buckinghamshire-based broker since 2010.

MRIB Group has bought Winnersh-based schemes specialist Independents for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Independents was founded in 1999 and specialises in the UK health and fitness sectors.

According to MRIB, the firm is the market leader for the gym, and trampoline and inflatable parks industries.

Independents is also the UK insurance partner of the International Association of Trampoline Parks UK.

Brand

Ed Finch, managing director of MRIB, confirmed that Independents is keeping its office and brand.

The founder of Independents, Frank Adebowale, will continue as a non-executive director and consultant.

His son Neil Adebowale will stay with the business as a director and will join the operational board at MRIB.

The deal is the first by MRIB since it bought J.N. Dobbin in July 2010.

High Wycombe-based MRIB was set up in 1972. It has grown to over 50 staff and is an established participant in Insurance Age’s annual Top 100 Brokers listing.

Strengthening

Both companies have chartered status.

Finch commented: “I am incredibly excited to bring Independents into the MRIB Group team.

“We are looking forward to developing our offering and strengthening our position as an insurance broker of choice.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.