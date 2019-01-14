Broker optimism creeps up

Growing positivity runs counter to wider financial services market sentiment.

Insurance broking has once again bucked the trend of increasing pessimism across UK financial services businesses.

According to the latest Financial Services Survey from PwC/CBI a net 5% more brokers were positive than negative about the overall business situation in the sector.

However the figure for the final quarter of 2018 marked only a small increase in the feel good factor from the 3% recorded in the previous survey.

Volume

Brokers reported that the present volume of business was above normal. On balance 9% more brokers expect a positive trend in the next three months than foresee volumes declining.

A net 27% of brokers were also upbeat about trends in the value of fees and commission and the expectation has remained for this to continue.

The cheerful answers on income and volumes were though slightly more muted than those measured in Q3 when the numbers were north of 50%.

In keeping with the optimistic expectations the respondents revealed that they expect to spend more on marketing in the next 12 months than they did in the past 12 months.

Asked to list their main reasons for capital expenditure over the next 12 months the most popular response – given by 86% of brokers – was to increase efficiency and speed.

The buoyant mood was in stark contrast to the wider financial services community where sentiment in the three months to December remained noticeably downbeat and trends in business volumes deteriorated.

Bellwether

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: ““Financial services are a bellwether for the wider economy. The persistent weakness in optimism and the deterioration in expectations sound a warning for the outlook.”

Andrew Kail, head of financial services at PwC, commented: “The underlying reasons for this dip in optimism have been around for some time – political and Brexit-related uncertainty, regulatory pressures and a sustained low interest rate environment impacting margins.

“Competition from established peers as well as new market entrants is also high on companies’ radars.”

