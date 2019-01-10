Coversure poised to start M&A activity

Bob Darling says organic growth continues as demand for advice remains strong.

Coversure chief executive Bob Darling has revealed that the franchise firm is poised to roll out its buying programme for branches.

The business was bought out in an MBO by private equity Livingbridge in May last year. The deal that came with a buy and build strategy for franchises.

The plan was to form a team that could provide advice and funding for franchises looking to strike takeover deals.

“The acquisition project is very well underway,” Darling told Insurance Age.

“I am expecting to be in a position to announce the start of our new M&A team really soon, and I expect you will see an up-tick in our activity.”

Growth

The latest update came as the company reported 11% growth in both turnover and post-tax profit for 2018 to £6.04m and £1.17m respectively.

According to Darling the franchise model’s growth was spread across the country.

“It might appear counter intuitive in today’s market, but there is clear evidence that the demand for good advice from regional brokers remains strong,” he observed.

Offices

The business grew to 93 offices in 2018 and remains at that figure.

Darling confirmed that there were a few areas where he would “love” to see a Coversure office and that some new entrepreneurs were about to “start their journey” with the business but repeated that the priority was to expand existing offices rather than undertake a landgrab across the nation.

Growth has also continued in the numbers since the end of the financial year last March.

“We are still seeing the business grow in the current year although not at quite the same pace,” Darling admitted.

“This year has been about putting the building blocks in place for outstanding growth over the coming years.”

Recruitment

Underpinning it has been investment by new backers Livingbridge.

And Darling concluded that the market would see “really high profile recruitment”.

“They [Livingbridge] are helping us to build an awesome team that will drive change and growth for the Coversure franchise holders,” he ended.

