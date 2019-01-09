Jelf transfers personal lines business to A-Plan

Business from 26 Jelf branches has been moved to A-Plan with 59 Jelf staff redeployed to other roles within the Marsh-owned broker and 19 people joining A-Plan.

Jelf and personal lines specialist A-Plan have entered a strategic partnership which sees the majority of Jelf’s personal lines business move to the community provider, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business transfer, which does not include Jelf’s private client business, took place on 1 October 2018 but Phil Barton, Jelf CEO and Carl Shuker, A-Plan CEO are only discussing the move now.

The project, which Barton and Shuker described as a “long term distribution agreement” has seen a number of Jelf staff and branches move over to A-Plan.

Personal lines business from 26 Jelf offices transferred to A-Plan. Evesham and Malvern were the only two where the physical premises were also transferred.

Redundancies

Jelf admitted that the changes resulted in 33 redundancies overall with 17 being voluntary. The redundancies arose where staff did not have a nearby A-Plan branch or did not wish to be redeployed within Jelf. Nineteen staff joined A-Plan.

In addition to Evesham and Malvern the branches moved were: Hereford, Ludlow, Redditch, Ross, Swansea, Chelmsford, Herne Bay, London, Peterborough, Reading, Southampton, Watford, Grimsby, Hull, Lincoln, Stockton, Harrogate, Horsforth, Horwich, Liverpool, Manchester, Bath, Worcester Apex and Worcester Foregate Street.

Fifty-nine Jelf personal lines staff were either retained by Jelf’s private client operation or redeployed elsewhere in the business.

Barton explained: “The deal was driven by a desire to offer personal lines in the community and with the best will in the world we did not have the scale to offer that.

“But working with A-Plan we effectively have 94 branches.”

Agreement

He added: “We wouldn’t call it a merger or partnership. It’s a long term distribution agreement. We are better able to deliver for PL clients by introducing them to A-Plan. We won’t transact that business and will introduce it to A-Plan.”

Shuker continued: “A lot of people want local contacts and local advice. That’s how we position ourselves in the marketplace. We’ve now got 94 branches.

“We try to make personal lines service a real experience, especially in a world where it is becoming more commoditised.”

The deal won’t impact on Endsleigh which A-Plan bought last year.

Both bosses declined to comment on the value that the move would bring to their organisations.

Shuker stated that client reaction to the move had been “very positive” so far and said customers valued being able to contact someone locally for advice.

Insurers, they said, have also supported the move which Shuker explained has helped A-Plan to achieve greater scale and in turn negotiate for better value for their customers.

“We’ve now got 800,000 live policies,” Shuker added.

History

The pair revealed that they had been discussing the potential for a personal lines deal for at least eight years.

Barton detailed: “Our relationship has evolved and developed. Our toe in the water was the Bluefin personal lines business which was transferred to A-Plan and completed on 1 January last year. It was a call centre business.”

Jelf’s owner Marsh bought Bluefin from Axa in 2016 in a deal valued at £295m and rolled it into its regional broker business.

Shuker said of the original Bluefin deal: “We were able to demonstrate that we could integrate the business. Having proven the concept the bigger opportunity seemed the natural conversation.

“We were able to geo-locate your [Jelf’s] PL clients across our branches.”

The two CEOs suggested that the two businesses work well together because they share a common outlook.

“Their ethical approach is consistent with the Jelf approach so it’s been a relatively smooth transition,” Barton commented.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.