Marsh owners reveal $5bn debt plans for JLT deal

Six tranches of bonds the longest dated for 2049.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, (MMC) has announced the pricing for six different bonds to fund the takeover of Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT).

The global broker agreed in September to pay $5.6bn [£4.3bn] for JLT in a deal expected to complete this Spring.

The negotiations behind the buy lasted just 11 days.

The combined company will have over $17bn of revenue with 75,000 staff around the world, however the takeover has put 3,750 jobs in danger.

Rates

MMC stated in the latest update that the bonds are not dependent on the JLT purchase completing and that the debt is expected to close on 15 January.

It listed the senior notes as consisting of:

$700m at 3.500% due 2020;

$1bn at 3.875% due 2024;

$1.25bn at 4.375% due 2029;

$500m at 4.750% due 2039;

$1.25bn at 4.900% due 2049;

and a further $300m floating rate senior notes due 2021 took the total to $5bn.

When Ardonagh Group purchased Swinton for £165m it issued $235m of 8.625% senior secured notes due 2023.

MMC stated that the money would be used to fund the JLT acquisition in part “including the payment of related fees and expenses, and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.