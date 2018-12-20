More leaders revealed for Marsh-JLT Specialty UK & Ireland team

The appointments will be effective once regulatory approval for the takeover of JLT by Marsh is completed.

Marsh has unveiled the appointments of its Marsh-JLT Specialty leaders for the UK & Ireland.



This follows the global broker’s announcement in November that Lucy Clarke would be president of Marsh-JLT Specialty and update yesterday (19 December) on the leaders of its regional, specialty and placement teams.

As previously announced Marsh UK & Ireland Specialty leader Paul Moody, will become head of Marsh-JLT Specialty for the UK & Ireland. He will report to Clarke and to Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland, who will remain in his post.



UK & Ireland leaders

Today (20 December) it revealed that a number of leaders for Marsh-JLT Specialty in the UK & Ireland will report to Moody and the corresponding global specialty leaders.



These are:

Peter Elson, currently UK CEO of aerospace for JLT , will become UK & Ireland CEO of aviation. Mark Costin, currently UK & Ireland CEO of aviation and space for Marsh, will become UK & Ireland deputy CEO of aviation.

Stronger specialty capabilities

“Our clients value Marsh’s global reach, product expertise and risk advisory capabilities,” said Lay.



“I look forward to working with my future colleagues at JLT to deliver even stronger specialty capabilities to clients.”



The appointments will be effective once regulatory approval for the takeover of JLT by Marsh is completed.



Parent firm Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) signed up in September to buy JLT for $5.6bn (£4.3bn). The deal, which was given the thumbs up by JLT’s shareholders earlier last month, is expected to close in Spring 2019.



