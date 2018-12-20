Boyd buys Edinburgh-based Glenavon Insurance

Second purchase for Boyd since it was bought by Broker Network in May 2017.

Paisley-based Boyd & Company has bought fellow Scottish broker Glenavon Insurance.

It is the second deal for the firm since Broker Network paid £11m for the business in May 2011. It snapped up Insureness in Musselburgh near Edinburgh this May.

Glenavon Insurance was formed in 2009 in Edinburgh and focuses on commercial and personal lines business within the SME sector.

The team of seven manage almost £3m of gross written premium (GWP) and Broker Network confirmed that Glenavon’s offices will be kept and that directors Kenny Whitton and Clive Hurn will remain as account directors.

After the purchase Boyd has four offices, 42 staff and manages approximately £20m of GWP.

Eric Richardson, Boyd’s managing director said: “I have known Kenny and Clive for a number of years and have watched them successfully grow and develop their business.

“Boyd & Company and Glenavon Insurance are aligned in numerous ways and I’m extremely excited to announce this development and look forward to delivering increased value to our clients via a strengthened team.”

