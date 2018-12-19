Integro ready to buy again in the UK after US sale

Wholesale unit to be rebranded as Tysers on 1 January 2019.

Integro is ready and able to strike more deals in the UK market, group CFO Andrew Behrends has revealed.

“We plan to continue to be acquisitive where there is an opportunity to add a strategically positioned company,” he told Insurance Age.

A string of more than 12 buys starting in 2012 (see table below) has helped the firm build a business ranked at over £100m of retail gross written premium in Insurance Age’s Top 100 brokers supplement for 2018.

Sale

The commitment by Behrends came as the group agreed to sell Integro Holdings, which consists of almost all its US operations, to Epic Holdings.

The disposal, for an undisclosed amount, will see over $150m [£118m] of revenue and 400 team members working across 22 US locations move to Epic.

Epic currently has nearly 1,400 team members operating from 50 US offices and annual revenues over $440m. The purchase is expected to complete in January 2019.

Behrends confirmed that there were no changes to Integro’s UK operations as a result of the sale and that the current structure will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

Talks

Asked whether the money generated would be used to fund more UK acquisitions he responded: “The proceeds from the transaction will be used to acquire other like companies or repay debt obligations per the Integro credit agreement, however, there is no impending use of funds current.”

While there may be no announcements just around the corner the business remains on the lookout for opportunities.

“We have ongoing talks with brokers in the wholesale, retail and entertainment and sports segments,” he continued.

Repeating: “No M&A transaction is imminent currently.”

Tysers

Integro’s most recent UK buy saw it snap up Lloyd’s broker Tyser & Co in a takeover that completed this June.

It said at the time that it would bring both organisations’ UK retail operations and UK wholesale divisions together.

Behrends observed that the merger was going smoothly and was slightly ahead of schedule.

Growth

The company will be adopting the Tysers brand for the combined wholesale business – which doubled in size via the transaction – on 1 January 2019.

“We have been encouraged by the cultural fit of the teams and additional opportunities for growth and efficiencies which were not evident during the deal process,” he added.

Concluding: “We are excited about the opportunity for organic and inorganic growth in the UK, and we are well positioned as an independent UK broker to take advantage of market opportunities, particularly with the additional financial flexibility the sale of Integro USA operations will provide.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.