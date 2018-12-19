Marsh unveils leadership teams for after JLT takeover

Broker announces a slew of management appointments in its regional, specialty and placement teams.

Marsh has revealed an extensive roster of leadership appointments in its regional, specialty and placement teams.



It follows on from the plans reported in November, to combine the specialty teams of Marsh and JLT to create Marsh-JLT Specialty and to make Lucy Clarke president of Marsh-JLT Specialty reporting to John Doyle, president and CEO of Marsh



The appointments will be effective once regulatory approval for the takeover of JLT by Marsh is completed.



Parent firm Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) signed up in September to buy JLT for $5.6bn (£4.3bn). The deal, which was given the thumbs up by JLT’s shareholders earlier last month, is expected to close in Spring 2019.



Specialty leaders

Global specialty leaders will report to Clarke while regional specialty leaders will report to Clarke and their respective regional leader.



Global specialty leaders include:

Simon Harker, currently global aviation and space leader for Marsh, will become global head of aviation.

Richard Gurney, currently global head of construction for JLT , will become global head of construction.

, will become global head of construction. Nick Robson, currently global head of credit, political and security risk for JLT , will become global head of credit specialty. Evan Freely, currently global credit specialty leader for Marsh, will become deputy global head of credit specialty, reporting to Robson.

, will become global head of credit specialty. Evan Freely, currently global credit specialty leader for Marsh, will become deputy global head of credit specialty, reporting to Robson. Andrew George, currently global industry specialty leader for Marsh, will become global head of energy & power. Jim Pierce, currently global head of energy, power & mining for JLT , will become chairman of global energy & power.

power. Jim Pierce, currently global head of energy, power mining for , will become chairman of global energy power. Mark Wood, currently global head of financial lines for JLT , will become head of financial and professional lines ( FINPRO ) international.

, will become head of financial and professional lines ( ) international. Devin Beresheim, currently US FINPRO practice head for Marsh, will become head of FINPRO US and Canada.

practice head for Marsh, will become head of and Canada. Marcus Baker, currently global marine leader for Marsh, will become global head of marine.

Karen Beldy Torborg, currently Marsh’s global private equity and mergers and acquisitions ( PEMA ) and infrastructure leader, will become global head of PEMA and infrastructure.

UK & Ireland

Additionally current Marsh UK & Ireland specialty leader Paul Moody, will become head of Marsh-JLT Specialty for the UK & Ireland.



The new chairman of Marsh-JLT Specialty for the UK & Ireland will be Roy White. He is the present chairman of UK specialty for Marsh.



Paul Knowles, the existing CEO of UK, Europe and South Africa for JLT has been appointed head of Marsh-JLT Specialty in Continental Europe.



Meanwhile all regional leaders will report to Flavio Piccolomini, president of Marsh International.



Chris Lay will continue as CEO of the UK & Ireland.



Adrian Girling the current chairman UK, Europe and South Africa for JLT will be the chairman of UK & Ireland corporate and risk management for Marsh and report to Lay.



Talent

“The combination of Marsh’s and JLT’s capabilities and colleagues is an exciting opportunity to deliver greater value to clients,” said Doyle.



“These roles are being filled by experienced and talented leaders who will have a positive impact on our business.”



