GRP pondering two more regional hubs

Consolidator targeting as least as many deals in financial year to 2019 as the 15 it achieved to 31 March 2018.

David Margrett, group CEO of Global Risk Partners has told Insurance Age the consolidator is considering regional hubs in the North East and Midlands as he committed to continuing the firm’s buy and build strategy.

“We have got a couple of gaps on the map that we would quite like to fill but we are in no particular hurry,” he commented.

Margrett noted that “the whole purpose” of having both a centralised and decentralised M&A strategy also included backing regional hubs in finding and buying businesses.

He gave the example of County Group which GRP bought as its North West hub in January this year.

Since then with GRP’s backing Crewe-based County has taken a majority stake in Guardian Insurance Brokers in Wigan, bought Derby-based commercial broker Rahon Insurance, and, this November, added Douglas Insurance Brokers to its portfolio.

“Dave Clapp is an acquisition machine,” Margrett summed up.

Investors

Margrett declined to comment on whether talks were ongoing with prospective new regional hubs but said that GRP had “quite a few in the hopper” for its overall consolidation play.

The comments came as Insurance Age revealed that GRP has spent £118.8m in cash – with a potential total bill of £192.2m – on 34 acquisitions since it was formed in 2013.

According to Margrett the investors are team are “very pleased” and “keen that we carry on with the progress”.

The results for the year ended 31 March 2018 showed it made 15 acquisitions during the financial period spending £64.2m in cash in a record year.

“We are keen to do as least as many [by 31 March 2019] as we did in the previous year but we are not going to dumb down on quality,” Margrett observed.

“We are very focused on making sure that we get specialty businesses that we can integrate into our hubs in a way that makes a better offering for our clients.”

Promotion

The firm also revealed today (17 December) that Mike Bruce had been promoted from CEO of broking to group managing director.

“Mike has been doing a lot more than running the retail broking for the last year or so,” Margrett explained.

“As we have got busier and brought more people in we thought it was a good time to recognise that and move him up so he can help Peter Cullum and I with the general running of the business.”

In recent years the business has brought in Clive Nathan to run the managing general agents offering, Chris Sime on the production side, Neil Thornton to lead the regions and Chris Haggart as commercial director.

“We are about 1,300 employees now and thought we should have a slightly more structured approach to our lives,” Margrett said.

Growth

The 2018 numbers showed 4% organic growth in revenue and Margrett said he was hopeful of continuing the progress.

“It [organic growth] has improved over the years and gone up from 2.5% to 4%,” he detailed.

“There is more that we can sell to our clients with our broader range of services and specialty lines we are bringing in.”

Looking to the future he concluded: “We are cash flow positive in a very nice way.”

Adding: “We are very pleased with the way the businesses are performing and we are looking forward to another spectacular year.”

