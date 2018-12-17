Insurance Age

Christmas Q&A with Paul Anscombe and Toby Clegg

Seventeen group MD reveals that he wouldn't mind a getaway gift for Christmas, while Clegg Gifford's group CEO just wants a decent Brexit deal.

Paul Anscombe is James Hallam MD

Paul Anscombe, group managing director, Seventeen

What would be your ideal Christmas gift?

An experience, or trip away

What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

The Pogues, Fairy tale of New York

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Cold meats with a jacket potato - with all the other leftovers! 

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

Play games and watch Christmas TV

Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Elf


 

 

Toby Clegg, group CEO, Clegg Gifford

Toby Clegg

What would be your ideal Christmas gift?

A decent Brexit deal!

What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

Driving home for Christmas 

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Cold Turkey sandwich with all the trimmings. 

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day? 

The football!  

Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Home Alone ​​​​​​

