Christmas Q&A with Paul Anscombe and Toby Clegg

Seventeen group MD reveals that he wouldn't mind a getaway gift for Christmas, while Clegg Gifford's group CEO just wants a decent Brexit deal.

Paul Anscombe, group managing director, Seventeen



What would be your ideal Christmas gift?

An experience, or trip away



What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

The Pogues, Fairy tale of New York



What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Cold meats with a jacket potato - with all the other leftovers!

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

Play games and watch Christmas TV



Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Elf







Toby Clegg, group CEO, Clegg Gifford

What would be your ideal Christmas gift?

A decent Brexit deal!



What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

Driving home for Christmas



What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Cold Turkey sandwich with all the trimmings.



What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

The football!



Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Home Alone ​​​​​​