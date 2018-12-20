Christmas Q&A with Jon Newall and Peter Goddard

The bosses of Lockyer and Daulby Read both understand what it's like to have no leftover turkey meat on Boxing Day.

Jon Newall, the principal of Lockyer Insurance

What would be your ideal Christmas gift?

I’ve got three kids, including an eight month old daughter, so if Santa could get me a massive bag, or multipack, of sleep that would be great thanks. Failing that gin!



What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

It’s got to be Fairy Tale of New York. Can’t help singing along

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?



I don’t understand what you mean by leftover turkey. There’s never any left in our house

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?



Traditionally it’s spent at my mum’s watching films and having family time…..and mum’s roast ham and chips!



Which movie most says Christmas to you?

ELF! (And Die Hard)



Peter Goddard, managing director at Daulby Read Insurance Broker & managing director at Xposed

What would be your ideal Christmas gift?

Brexit resolved one way or another



What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

Fairytale of New York

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

No leftovers in my house



What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

As our children have their own families, we now celebrate Christmas Day on Boxing Day with them.

Therefore, Boxing Day has become Christmas Day 2 where we exchange gifts with our children and grandchildren and enjoy the rest of the day eating, drinking and playing games all together.



Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Snowman

Read the Christmas Q&A with Biba’s Steve White and Graeme Trudgill. Who would rather watch live football on Boxing Day and who sang a karaoke of Winter Wonderland at the Biba Christmas party?