A Plan delivers further profit and turnover growth in 2018

CEO planning steady expansion of branch network in 2019.

A Plan has posted a rise in turnover to £93.4m for the year ended 28 February 2018.

The 11% jump compared to 2017 came as Ebitda increased by 9% to £32.1m and pre-tax profits were up 8% to £29.9m.

According to group CEO Carl Shuker the broker achieved profitable growth via increased levels of new business, strong retention rates and new branches coming on stream.

He added that the uplifts were delivered across all its major lines of car, van, home and SME commercial insurance and put the uptick in policy numbers at around 9%.

“We have a number of new branches that are maturing and as they mature they become much more additive,” he told Insurance Age.

“The mature branches have also shown really good underlying growth.

Staff

The filing at Companies House showed that headcount at the business increased from 1,137 in 2017 to 1,313.

Shuker detailed that A Plan opened four branches in the financial year but that the rise in staff numbers was also due to taking on more people at established locations.

Since the results period the company has gone on to open three more branches and Shuker revealed it was on track for another positive year.

“We are having another good year of growth,” he stated. “Policy growth is double digit.”

High street

The figures were not impacted by the takeover of Endsleigh which was announced in January but completed at the end of March and Shuker noted this would continue with the two being kept as separate legal entities.

Looking further forward he stated that the business had three sites north of Birmingham “on the drawing board” and would open up to five during the course of 2019.

He concluded: “The high street is still a good place to be.

“We see more and more consumers who want advice and advice on personal lines insurance is very hard to come by now.”

