ICB and Finch owner aiming to double by 2022

Group looking at more buys as well as organic growth and international expansion.

Adelaïde, the family holding group behind ICB and Finch Insurance Brokers, is targeting €500m (£450m) in revenue by 2022 more than doubling its present €200m base.

The group currently includes Verlingue – which bought Finch in 2007 and ICB this August – French broker Génération and InsurTech firm Coverlife, has 1,800 employees across Europe covering €2bn in premiums for 2,000 companies.

It committed to a programme of acquisitions in Europe, listing the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Italy as priorities for its international expansion to hit the growth target.

Bandwagon

ICB Group’s CEO Neil Campling told Insurance Age that the company was not “jumping on the consolidator bandwagon” in the UK.

“In the first instance we are looking to grow organically and bed in the structure for the enlarged UK operation,” he explained.

“However if the right opportunity were to present itself we would be interested in pursuing that.”

According to Campling the firm would not be looking for multiple acquisitions and would be selective over future targets.

“We are not desperate or falling over ourselves to get something in next week,” he observed.

Specialisms

Campling declined to comment if the organisation was currently in any discussions but explained potential deals would be around the size of between Finch and ICB rather than bolt ons.

“Our home ground is mid-corporate and specialisms – affinity and schemes – and also employee benefits.”

After the deal this August the two brokers committed to becoming a single entity by the end of 2019.

“It is full steam ahead and will start to emerge mid to end of next year,” Campling revealed noting that the company was “75% of the way there” on a new brand.

Growth mode

He pointed out that both firms had kept their eyes on the ball to hit this year’s budgets rather than being distracted by the restructure process.

And concluded that no staff had left since the buy was announced.

“It is fair to say that both sets of people are very enthusiastic about the whole thing,” said Campling.

“We are all in growth mode rather than cost cutting mode.”

Generation

Speaking about the 2022 target, Adelaïde chairman Jacques Verlingue commented: “Our ambition is to build a large, independent, family-owned European insurance brokerage group.

“The fourth generation is fully engaged in this transformation and development project.”

Concluding: “We have chosen to invest in our business and remain an independent company. This is not the easiest pathway, but it’s definitely the most exciting.”

