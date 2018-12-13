Circle expands again in 2018

Turnover and profits rise as the broker sees progress across the board.

“Hard work,” was behind the 10% rise in turnover and 23% jump in post-tax profit at Circle Insurance Services according to group chairman Tony Norcott.

The company saw turnover hit £7.13m with profit coming in at £131,003 for the year ended 30 April 2018.

“Hidden behind that is a lot of expense on development projects,” Norcott told Insurance Age.

Offices

He detailed that the surge in profit came despite spending half a million pounds on those projects during the period.

And listed development of new products as well as opening offices in Newcastle, Southampton and Birmingham which took the Coventry-headquartered firm’s network up to nine.

“Our process as a company has always been to build foundations and as time goes by put the buildings on those foundations,” he explained.

Growth

Looking to the future Norcott noted that the business had seen continued success since the numbers were filed at Companies House and predicted more to come.

“Our growth will continue,” he maintained, “but we never go on the front page saying in five years’ time we are going to double, we never do that.

“We prefer to move on quietly and people to reflect ‘hang on where did they come from?’.”

Circle last made an acquisition in December 2016 buying Mercia Marine which is now part of its underwriting arm. Norcott praised the performance in the past 12 months and confirmed the debt-free broker was interested in striking more deals.

“We will always look at acquisitions but will not promise people a pile of money in the future and worry about paying interest on big loans because we don’t have any.”

Independence

He highlighted that one factor that will not change is Circle’s independent status as he revealed it had received more than six approaches during the financial period.

“There is no question about [staying independent], we are going next generation,” he detailed explaining the family-owned business would be passed on for the benefit of the staff.

“We are an independent firm with quiet ambitions, we are not flagging ourselves up for sale or anything like that,” he concluded.

