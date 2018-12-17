Predictions for 2019: Brightside's Brendan McCafferty

Brightside's CEO predicts a Brexit-related recession, expects it to become more difficult for small brokers to secure capacity and confirms the launch of its MGA.

Recession

2019 promises to be a time of maximum uncertainty for the UK, as it attempts to find a direction post-Brexit.

There is a good chance of a recession, but we may well see a repeat of the 2009/10 post-crash economy where hundreds of thousands of people started their own businesses.

Capacity

Next year will be tougher for smaller brokers. They will be faced with higher costs of customer acquisition and servicing, and it will become more difficult to secure capacity.

The shift towards direct underwriters will accelerate, and, in response to the regulatory agenda, expect to see an increase in new propositions that reward loyalty, and more focus on bundled products.

I’m interested in whether ‘platform propositions’ in a post GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] world can breach the stronghold of more traditional models where customers have to answer questions to get a quote and access related services.

MGA

At Brightside our focus for 2019 is squarely on building out our digital proposition, creating opportunities in niche markets, and transforming ourselves into a business with scale.

A key moment for Brightside will be the launch of Kitsune, our MGA, which will give us significant new distribution capability in car and van.