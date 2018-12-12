Members surprised at Fairchild’s Broker Network exit

Fairchild credited with giving the network back the strength with insurers that it “lost during the Towergate years”.

Broker Network members are “very surprised” at the departure of Andy Fairchild and praised him for transforming the business and taking it back to its roots with a focus on helping brokers.



The brokers were responding to yesterday’s (11 December) news that the chief executive officer (CEO) had left the business with immediate effect after four and a half years at the helm.



Lockyers’ CEO, Jon Newall said that Fairchild and Broker Network had helped to bring his own company back to profitability. He stated that Fairchild’s key achievement was: “Giving the network the strength with insurers that it lost during the Towergate years. That is his legacy.



“He has kept insurers happy, brokers happy and investors happy.”



Legacy

Daulby Read’s managing director Peter Goddard agreed that the way Fairchild handled the turnaround of Broker Network would be his “lasting legacy”.



“He transformed the [business] into a network that all its members deserved. He was pivotal in the network changing and will be missed,” he said.



Adding: “Broker Network actually saved us from being sold to a consolidator in 2016. They helped me refinance the business so it could remain independent and that wasn’t previously available before people like Andy turned up at the network.



“I can’t speak highly enough of the man. It’s a real shame for the network to lose him.”

Fairchild presided over the sale of the business by Towergate to Highbridge Principal Strategies (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners in 2016.

Its most recent set of results, published in May this year, showed that the group posted revenue of £23.1m for the year ended 31 December 2017, up 13% on a like-for-like basis from the prior year. In addition, group Ebitda was £5.7m, an increase of 10% compared to 2016.

Revenue in the network division was up 15% to £15.2m in 2017, while Ebitda rose by 27% to £4.5m.

Acquisitive strategy

Fairchild also saw the business change and develop an acquisitive strategy after being sold by Towergate using the investment into the company to develop a series of regional broker hubs.

In August this year it was revealed that between buying Finch Commercial in 2016 and the end of December 2017 the network spent £42m on its first wave of deals.

In 2018 further buys of Saffron Insurance in East Anglia, West Sussex-based Knighthood Corporate Assurances and Weald Insurance Brokers in Westerham were also announced.

Continuing the positive sentiments, director Tom Yorke at Blue Rock Insurance Brokers said Fairchild had been a “fantastic leader” noting that its broker offering had been improved.



“He had transformed the business both with the proposition for brokers which was starting to get tired and had noticeably better engaged the Broker Network staff,” Yorke opined.



On broker proposition, Yorke added: “Fairchild’s key achievement was taking [the network] back to its roots and helping brokers prosper and grow.”

Replacement

Former Brightside-man, Des O’Connor, who joined the business in 2016 as chief commercial officer replaced Fairchild with immediate effect.

Tony Knight director at Knightsure noted that Fairchild had been a dynamic CEO, and suggested that O’Connor had “big shoes to fill”.



“I have no doubt that O’Connor will be equally dynamic in following [Fairchild], he is certainly capable of doing the job.

“He will need to continue the dialogue with insurers to make sure that the facilities for members are still first class so we can continue to trade successfully.”



