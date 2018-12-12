Hiscox and Stride team up to launch property owners policy

Stride will distribute the policy to brokers by delegated authority.

Hiscox and Stride Insurance Group have partnered to launch a property owners insurance policy targeted at mid-market residential and retail property portfolios.



Wholesale provider Stride will exclusively distribute the policy to brokers by delegated authority.



According to Stride, the product, which was jointly developed by Hiscox and Stride, offers covers for all risks and is competitively priced to attract businesses for flats, houses and high street retail units.



Brokers

Stride commercial manager Claire Harris said: “Together we have developed a competitive product that should have real cut-through in the market, available exclusively through Stride.



“For the first time, brokers will be able to offer the strength of the Hiscox brand and claims service to their portfolio-owning clients.”



Stride’s broking manager Alan Plaiter was involved in the development of the product, and highlighted that the aim was for the policy wording to be as “clear, jargon-free and brief as possible”.



He noted: “For example we clarified the property damage section by focusing on the exclusions rather than insured perils. The wording simply states what is not covered and includes everything else, saving several pages of terms to wade through.”



Samantha Newman, regional manager for Maidenhead at Hiscox UK & Ireland commented: “We feel there is scope for a new insurer in this space and Stride’s experience and reputation in this sector made them the natural choice of partner.

“The team at Hiscox are already working on new ideas to further develop this scheme with Stride.”



