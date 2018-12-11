Andy Fairchild exits Broker Network

Fairchild led the Network for four and a half years and will be succeeded by Des O’Connor.

Broker Network CEO Andy Fairchild has left Broker Network with immediate effect.

Fairchild was at the helm of the network for four and a half years and has been replaced by Des O’Connor who joined the Network in 2016.

Andy Fairchild joined Broker Network in July 2014 as chief executive officer.

According to Broker Network, during this time, he has overseen the development of the organisation’s three pillar strategy; comprising members, products and partners.

Chapter

Executive chairman Alex Alway said: “Andy has played a vital role in the recalibration of the business over the past four years, following a refresh of our strategy and of course the creation of our partner division. I know our members and staff will join me in thanking him for his passionate oversight of such an important chapter in the business.”

Broker Network was bought from Towergate by HPS and Madison Dearborn Partners in 2016.

Since then the network has become acquisitive buying a number of brokers and developing regional powerhouses across the UK.

Compass

HPS and MDP added to their network stable this summer with the purchase of Compass. At the time Fairchild said the two organisations would collaborate but not merge.

Andy Fairchild added: “I am proud of the resurgence of Broker Network as one of the leading forces in UK independent broking. I would like to thank our members, partners, insurer partners and our people for their dedication and loyalty throughout.

“I would like to wish Broker Network every success in the future.”

O’Connor joined the business in 2016 as chief commercial officer with oversight of acquisitions.

Prior to joining Broker Network, Des was chief commercial officer of Brightside Insurance, having previously spent eight and half years at Gallagher, latterly as managing director of Gallagher Insurance Solutions.

Promotion

Alway said: “I am delighted that we have been able to promote from within the group. Appointing Des is the right step forward for the business. Des brings with him a deep understanding of the challenges our members face in a highly competitive, increasingly regulated environment.

“As is always the case, and as was highlighted at our National Conference in October, we work hand in hand with our members, partners and insurers to champion the role of the independent broking and provide a collective voice. I know Des will do a fantastic job in this next chapter of Broker Network.”

Collective voice

Des O’Connor added: “I am extremely proud to be given the opportunity to lead this unique business. The resilience and determination of independent brokers remains a driving force behind the UK general insurance market, one that has survived the disruption of recession, consolidation, the arrival of the aggregators, and of course customers increasingly looking for smarter, quicker, digital solutions. Building the partner division has given me the opportunity to really understand the landscape of community broking and get to know our members.

“I do not underestimate the power that our collective voice has and very much look forward to building upon the excellent work Andy has undertaken to ensure our market-leading position. It is very much business as usual for us and we have a strong management team who will continue to focus on delivering for our members, partners and insurers.”

