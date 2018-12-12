Review of the year: April
In the main, the news of Amanda Blanc's move from Axa to Zurich dominated the headlines in April. Brokers were also particularly interested in the FCA's warning round renewal transparency, Towergate's financial results for 2017 and Jelf, which made its first deal since it was bought by Marsh in 2015.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in March 2018.
- Amanda Blanc a “big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”
The insurance industry has hailed Amanda Blanc’s appointment at Zurich as a “great fit”. Blanc, who was group CEO UK & Ireland at Axa, took up the post of CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at Zurich. Dave Smith, who spent 27 years at Zurich retiring from the business in 2015 to become a non-exec director of several insurance related companies, said it was “fabulous news” for Zurich.
- Amanda Blanc leaves Axa for Zurich
Axa group CEO UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc left the insurer to take up the CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) role at Zurich Insurance Group. She took over from Gary Shaughnessy who decided to step down from a full time role. Blanc took up her post during the fourth quarter of 2018.
- FCA goes on attack against “unacceptable” renewal failings
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned that it would take action against GI firms failing to implement the new rules around renewal transparency. The watchdog found that some companies were still failing to properly implement the rules despite a warning from the FCA in October last year. The rules, aiming to increase transparency and encourage shopping around at renewal time, which were proposed in 2016, were introduced in April 2017.
- Towergate owners post £261m loss for 2017
The Ardonagh Group posted a loss of £260.9m for the year ended 31 December 2017, compared to a £45.4m loss in 2016, according to its investor report. In addition, the broker revealed an Ebitda loss of £42.5m for the year, reversing a profit of £33.9m in the preceding year. However, in its financial report for 2017,the company reported total income of £535.7m for 2017, an 11.3% rise from £481.3m in 2016.
- Jelf to buy Clark Thomson
Jelf bought Scotland-based broker Clark Thomson, its first deal since it was purchased by Marsh in 2015 as part of a £258m takeover. The terms of the deal were not disclosed and it was set to complete in the second quarter of 2018. According to a statement, upon completion, Jelf will combine its existing Scottish operations and Clark Thomson into a single business unit.
