InsurTech Futures: Home insurance app Buzzvault starts trading

The business will trade as a managing general agent and has been backed by Munich Re Digital Partners.

Buzzgroup has launched an app that provides a personalised home insurance policy based on digitised home contents data.

Known as Buzzvault, the business will trade as an a managing general agent and has been backed by Munich Re Digital Partners.



Using the app homeowners can survey each room in their home through a direct link to one of Buzzvault’s certified surveyors, according to the business.



Protect

It detailed that all the recorded home contents are then converted into a digital inventory of everything the customer owns with a value assigned to each item.



Buzzvault founder and chief executive officer Becky Downing said: “Unlike any other home insurance provider, we will know up front what our customers want to insure and exactly what needs to be covered by the policy, both at inception and as this changes over time for renewal quotes and MTAs. Customers with many possessions get the right level of cover, while those with few possessions don’t pay over the odds.



She continued: “[Buzzvault] makes protecting physical assets just as simple as protecting digital assets – essentially giving customers a way to ‘back up’ the contents of their homes as easily as they can back up the contents of their laptops. ”



Mark Dennis, chief operating officer of digital partners at Munich Re added: “This corner of the insurance market is ripe for disruption. Buzzvault will succeed because it responds to our changing lifestyles, ensuring householders can access insurance exactly matched to their needs.



“It’s a great example of how InsurTechs are empowering consumers through their data and we are delighted to be partnering with buzzvault on its journey to transform the home insurance market.”





