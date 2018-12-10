Stackhouse Poland buys Property Insurance Initiatives

The business has offices in London and Bordon and it's Stackhouse's fifth deal of 2018.

Real estate specialist broker Property Insurance Initiatives (Pii) has been purchased by Stackhouse Poland for an undisclosed sum.

It is the latest in a string of deals this year for Stackhouse Poland which also recently purchased Honour Point, Caprica Healthcare, Symmetry Private Insurance and Title & Covenant Brokers.

In the summer group CEO Tim Johnson promised that more buys were on the horizon for the broker which also entered into a deal process with Lucas Fettes in 2016 and E Coleman & Son and Quantum Underwriting Solutions in 2017.

Jeremy Cary, chairman of Stackhouse Poland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pii to the Stackhouse Poland Group. We already have an established position in the Real Estate Sector so the addition of Pii to our stable, with as much knowledge and expertise as their team brings to the party, is a triumph for our business.

“We are confident that the acquisition will strengthen both businesses for mutual benefit, and that clients will see the positive changes in the months to come.”

Pii has offices in London & Bordon and was founded in 2012.

Stackhouse detailed that the business now comprises a team of specialists able to advise on all aspects of property risk, including property owners, terrorism, construction risks, legal indemnity policies, and warranty and indemnity insurance. Pii also has a key interest in the specialist area of environmental risk insurance.

Brett Sainty, CEO of Pii, commented: “Stackhouse Poland is a respected contributor to the UK insurance market, and combining our propositions is a natural fit. The acquisition is an important part of our growth strategy, allowing us to compete at the top of the market on a greater scale.”

