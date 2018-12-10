Review of the year: March

As we moved into spring brokers were interested in the names of the top five most complained about insurers, Axa inking a $15bn deal with XL, the collapse of CBL and Alpha as well as mergers and acquisitions.

We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in March 2018.

FOS reveals top five most complained about insurers

The top five most complained about insurers in the UK in the second half of 2017 were Direct Line Group, under the name UK Insurance, followed by Aviva, RSA , Ageas and Axa, according to figures published by the Financial Ombudsman Service ( FOS ). The FOS revealed that Direct Line received 1,387 new general insurance complaints (which excludes payment protection insurance) in the period.

Axa to buy XL for $15bn

Axa signed up to buy 100% of XL Group for $15.3bn in cash (£11.1bn). Market rumours had previously linked XL with Allianz. The deal was approved by the boards of both insurers. XL was formed in 1986 and bought Catlin in 2015. The group had $15bn of gross written premium ( GWP ) in 2017 and 7,400 employees.

CBL collapse pushes Danish insurer Alpha into liquidation

Danish unrated insurer Alpha Insurance fell into solvent liquidation. An announcement on the insurer’s website blamed CBL Insurance for the failure. It stated: “Effective immediately, Alpha Insurance A/S has ceased all underwriting, including renewals. This decision is a direct consequence of CBL Insurance Limited, one of Alpha Insurance’s largest reinsurers, having had their AM Best A- rating suspended and has been placed into interim liquidation.”

Towergate and Broker Network owners HPS and MDP buy Compass

HPS Investment Partners ( HPS ) and Madison Dearborn Partners ( MDP ) signed a deal to buy network Compass Brokers Holdings for an undisclosed sum. Alex Alway retained his role as chairman and John Lincoln stayed as CEO of Compass. It was also announced that the Compass management team would stay on. Compass was previously part of Arthur J Gallagher but undertook a management buyout in 2016.

PIB Group buys Lorica

Lorica Insurance Brokers was bought by PIB Group for an undisclosed sum. The deal was PIB ’s thirteenth investment in 21 months. At the time it was stated that Lorica would continue to be led by joint CEO s Stefan Puttnam and Carlo Marelli. Puttnam was responsible for broking and finance operations while Marelli oversaw the operations side of the business including compliance, claims, IT , HR and marketing.

