All litigation over at Brightside

Broker had been involved in three legal cases.

“As of today Brightside is no longer involved in any litigation,” chief executive officer of Brightside Brendan McCafferty has told Insurance Age.

The firm had previously been in dispute with former auditors RSM UK Audit, co-founder and ex-finance director Paul Chase-Gardener as well as with Southern Rock.

McCafferty declined to give any details on the settlements or the precise time frames for each one.

He had inherited the historical disputes when he took on the CEO role at the firm this August a month after Mark Cliff had stepped down from the post to become non-executive chairman.

Distractions

Commenting on the legal situations, McCafferty said: “I have spent a lot of time on it.

“It was a necessary part of the job. I knew it was out there.”

And concluded: “I think it is good that we have got no distractions from doing what we are here to do which is grow the business and concentrate on customers and insurers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.