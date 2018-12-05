Sweeney leaves Brightside

Broker looking to replace the MD with a chief operating officer after restructure.

David Sweeney, managing director of insurance for Brightside Group is leaving the business by “mutual consent”.

Chief executive officer Brendan McCafferty stated the decision was due to structural changes and that Brightside was now looking to hire a chief operating officer.

Russell Bence, managing director of volume lines will take on Sweeney’s responsibilities.

Sterling

Sweeney joined the firm in 2016 to lead the Southampton and Torquay businesses and group insurer relationships.

Prior to this he was director of general insurances at Sterling a position he left in June 2015.

He has also worked at Hiscox, Independent Insurance and Royal Insurance Direct.

McCafferty commented: “David’s leadership of our Southampton and Torquay operations has been outstanding, and I want to thank him for his contribution to the business since he joined us in 2016.

“On behalf of the board, I wish David every future success.”

Digital agenda

McCafferty, who replaced Mark Cliff as CEO in August after leaving Axa this January, said the structural change was part of accelerating the group’s “digital agenda”.

“I have made clear that to thrive and prosper in the future, brokers need to build scale, to be active in niche business and to fully embrace digital,” he concluded.

“Brightside is now some distance along the path to becoming fully digitised, but I want to give additional focus, via the new COO role, to executing this part of our strategy in full and across the group as we move into 2019.”

