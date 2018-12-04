FCA updates approach to authorisation

Feedback statement follows on from consultation that closed in March.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) now regulates more than 58,000 firms, according to its latest authorisation document.

The total includes 1,500 businesses such as insurers and banks that are dual-regulated with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

And the latest document revealed that in 2017/18 the watchdog judged more than 4,400 authorisation applications from firms.

In total only 11 were refused (see graph below).

Opinions

Between December 2017 and March 2018 the regulator consulted on its approach to approving financial services companies in the UK.

The feedback statement – FCA Mission: Approach to Authorisation – published last month noted that 19 organisations had expressed their opinions.

The FCA listed that it had updated 10 sections in light of the responses including how it assessed individuals, the drivers of behaviour that can create cultures likely to cause harm, and measuring its own performance.

The revised public commitments to firms included confirming receipt of an application within three working days and getting in contact again within three weeks normally with an update on who has been assigned as the case officer.

In addition the FCA promised to acknowledge all communications within two working days and to give a substantive response to a query within 10 working days. Where the latter is not possible the FCA said it would keep firms informed of when they could expect a response.

The FCA’s commitments also covered when businesses seek to vary their permissions.

Approved

The FCA and PRA currently have more than 140,000 individuals under either the Approved Persons Regime or the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

SM&CR is being extended to insurers on 10 December and will follow for brokers on 9 December 2019.

The authority repeated the five conduct rules which it said set the minimum standards of behaviour it expects from all financial services employees within regulated firms.

The five rules are:

act with integrity;

act with due care, skill and diligence;

be open and cooperative with the FCA, the PRA and other regulators;

pay due regard to the interests of customers and treat them fairly;

observe proper standards of market conduct.

As part of the feedback document the FCA also shared further news on a digital directory of individuals which it has proposed to create to help consumers.

The FCA opened a consultation on the directory in July and the watchdog revealed it had received more than 500 responses before the period closed at the start of October.

Digital directory

The July consultation asked for thoughts on presenting current information held on approved individuals in a “more accessible and user friendly” and adding more roles including some that do not need regulatory approval.

The FCA is aiming to publish its decisions in the first quarter of next year.

