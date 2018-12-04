Biba renews holiday travel scheme with Syndicate DTW1991

Trade body extends relationship for a further three years.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has renewed its holiday travel scheme with DTW1991 extending the relationship that began in 2015 for a further three years, Insurance Age can reveal.

The trade body highlighted that Holiday Travel+ has been enhanced to include “All Risks” cancellation cover, insurance for a missed departure for any leg of the client’s journey and, subject to medical screening, cover for pre-existing mental health medical conditions.

Biba noted that members will also benefit from the continuation of the direct relationship with DTW1991’s underwriting team for referrals, advice and onsite training.

Business is transacted through the DTW1991 online platform to produce quotes, bind polices, process endorsements and manage renewals. The system can be embedded into a broker’s own website.

Withdrawal

The renewal will be of particular benefit to the association’s members given Ageas’ decision to withdraw from part of the travel market and close its broker-only online travel facility by the end of May next year in a move that saw other providers rush to fill the void.

Biba’s CEO Steve White commented: “The team at DTW1991 has worked closely with us to respond to the changing demands of holiday travel insurance customers and we welcome the new ‘All Risks’ cancelation cover.

“Our members find this flagship scheme easy to sell and their customers will find the cover to be extensive.”

Daniel Wright, active underwriter at DTW1991 said: “The renewal provided us the opportunity to review our offering in detail and to discuss feedback from our Biba partners.

“Through this process we have enhanced our underwriting and claims response for the benefit of the customer.”

