In-depth - schemes: Cracking the code

Little understood sectors, such as the popular and expanding escape room market, are attractive for brokers but can schemes be built around them? Martin Friel investigates

Ever wondered if you had missed your calling as a bomb disposal expert? Or perhaps you are a frustrated private eye in the Philip Marlowe mould? Or the more extreme of you might fancy your chances escaping from one of the diabolical traps featured in the Saw franchise of films.

Well wonder no more. You can now put your skills to the test in one of the growing number of escape rooms opening across the country.

Escape rooms are just what they sound like – rooms you have to escape from. Think Crystal Maze and you are in the right ballpark. If you haven’t seen it, basically a team of people enter a room where they are presented with a puzzle or physical task to complete within a certain timeframe or they get ‘locked in’.

That’s the basic premise and, as the growth and popularity of the rooms increases, the insurance market has followed suit.

Know the market

Brokers operating in this space are either already in the leisure market or, more commonly, have a genuine, personal interest in escape rooms. Brokers like Scott Williams, director at Clarke Williams Insurance Brokers, who has found that knowing what they are and how they work has been crucial in getting underwriters on board.

“I do think you need to see them to understand them,” he says. “When you say escape room to an underwriter, the term concerns them as they think it’s a panic room or a strong room. That has been a difficulty.”

But he and other brokers have been working with underwriters to explain what these experiences are, what the risks are and how they can be managed. Basically, bringing their knowledge of a particular sector to an insurer who has no prior experience or the necessary expertise.

As Carl Balshaw, director at the Insurance Centre, explains: “What has made this a success for us is client contact. The escape room conference recently took place in London and we were there with a stand spending a lot of time talking to the attendees. We have made efforts to be really visible.”

So this is starting to feel like the very thing every schemes broker and insurer is looking for – a new sector, with new risks, requiring new solutions. Except it’s not. The reality is that although this behaves very much like a scheme at the front end, in terms of underwriting and placement, most of these businesses are operating under a standard commercial combined policy.

“From an insurance point of view, they are nothing risky,” says Marc Loud, partner at Park Insurance, a longstanding player in the leisure market. “The physical aspect of these escape rooms is minimal and really come in at the lower end of the leisure market in terms of risks.”

As such, it should be pretty straightforward to get these risks on to an insurers book without too much worry. But brokers are finding that they are in a bit of a catch-22. Insurers want commercial premiums under £5,000 to go through their systems without an underwriter touching it but the ‘unknown’ nature of escape rooms means that they, more often than not, get kicked out of the system.

Limited appetite

As a result, the insurer appetite for these risks, despite their standard nature, is relatively limited.

One insurer willing to underwrite escape rooms is Covéa and Nicki Crabb, schemes development manager, agrees that they are “not that troublesome a risk” but does not yet have a scheme arrangement covering them.

However, she is clear that for brokers to bring these risks to her, she would be expecting them to have knowledge of the sector and to be more focused on risk management and advice than simply placing the business. So, what is it going to take for escape rooms to make it into the realms of a ‘proper’ scheme?

“What would benefit the end client and broker is if we created a tailor-made product but we need scale in the industry to do that. It is one of the fastest growing areas of the leisure market though,” she adds.

So where is that scale going to come from? Currently, most users are small groups of friends but that is not going to deliver the growth and scale required for this sector to really make its mark.

Gary Harrison, head of commercial business at Morton Michel, moved into the escape room market early and what he sees leads him to believe that it is a sector that has all the hallmarks of growth and longevity.

“They are more sustainable as a business than a trampoline park, for example. It’s inclusive, not too physically demanding, its typically indoors, everyone can take part and everyone can enjoy the achievement,” he says.

And it is this inclusivity that gives the sector its greatest appeal and opportunity for growth.

“When the corporate interest kicks in, that is when it is going to really take off. The fact that you’ve got to solve riddles and puzzles together inspires the team building ethic that you want in a business,” says Harrison.

Ready for take-off

Harrison is not alone in this thinking. Most agree that when the corporate market gets wind of an activity seemingly tailor made for team building, escape rooms will really take off as a concept. Does this mean then that a new niche market, straightforward to underwrite and ready to explode is just sitting waiting for any broker to attack?

Possibly, but the reality is that for both underwriters and customers, this market requires brokers that know the leisure industry as a minimum but, more importantly, have a keen and personal interest in escape rooms.

Yes, the risks are simple to underwrite but this isn’t mass market. At the front end it is very much a scheme requiring all the sector expertise you would expect for any other scheme and it would seem those brokers who have got in early are the ones who will reap the greatest rewards.