Editor's letter – December 2018

Time flies: After a year of huge news stories, 2019 promises to be just as hectic

A fast-paced year has rushed by with a barrage of market-altering news

How is it December already? A fast-paced year has rushed by with a barrage of market-altering news.

The biggest insurance stories over the past 12 months have been the collapse of Alpha Insurance, Amanda Blanc’s move from Axa to Zurich, Marsh & McLennan’s mega-buy of JLT, and Ardonagh’s acquisition of Swinton. Just a selection of memorable moments.

Our final issue of 2018 covers a lot of ground too. We discuss the Financial Conduct Authority’s body of work on fairness and pricing in the opinion pages and the news analysis. How this develops through next year is sure to be of interest to all in the market. We also have some additional expert analysis of our Top 100 looking into how the market has changed over the past 10 years.

A future-looking feature examines how insurance experts are leading the charge in the world of InsurTech and a roundtable explores the role of incumbents in the tech space.

Plus, none of you will be shocked to see Peter Cullum posing a robust defence of the consolidation model.

Our in depth feature on schemes also explores the wonderful world of escape rooms and exotic pets (hence our lovely llama on the cover).

We hope you enjoy the issue. Don’t forget our next edition comes out in February.

All that remains is for the Insurance Age team to thank you for your support throughout the last 12 months and wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!