The Headline Makers - December 2018

Unrated Danish insurer goes into liquidation

Qudos Insurance, which is wholly-owned by New Nordic Advisors, closed to new business on 18 October. The move was made after a review of the insurance company’s position.

Up to 50 jobs at risk amid RSA specialty and wholesale restructure

The group is looking to take a more targeted approach in specialist areas where it has more expertise and capacity.

Marsh unveils Marsh-JLT Specialty plans

Once regulatory approval for the takeover is completed the unit will be a new specialty business within Marsh. Parent firm Marsh & McLennan Companies signed up in September to buy JLT for $5.6bn (£4.3bn).

Aviva writing to customers after renewal transparency failing

The insurer admitted that on previous renewal invitation emails it had not shown the last year’s premium clearly and had not given enough prominence to the shop around message.

Brexit deal does not work for brokers, says Biba

According to the trade body the withdrawal agreement issued on 14 November lacked a solution for brokers trading with retail and commercial customers in Europe.

Looking after vulnerable customers

The Alzheimer’s Society has launched a dementia guide aimed at insurance and financial services businesses. The Dementia-Friendly Finance and Insurance Guide highlights ways businesses can change to better support and empower people with dementia, so they can manage their finances and work for as long as possible.

The launch of the guide follows the inaugural Insurance Day of Giving which saw the sector unite and raise over £50,000 towards dementia research. Over 35 firms took part on the day (8 November). It was launched by Andy Tedstone of PIB Group. He commented: “It just goes to show that when our industry unites, we really can effect positive change.” (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3716651)

Meanwhile, British Damage Management Association’s strategic development director Jonathan Davison outlined how to work with high-risk and vulnerable customers to ensure better insurance solutions. He stated that it was essential that the policyholder had faith in insurers and brokers to find the best policies available by taking into consideration their individual needs, priorities and circumstances.

Davison acknowledged that often brokers worked with vulnerable customers with diverse needs and noted that threat levels were ever changing. He recommended that brokers in particular must continue to work with insurers to ensure they were finding the best policies with the required add-on products. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3695026)

“There will be another deal before the end of 2018, however, it depends on how quickly the Financial Conduct Authority can come back and give regulatory approval. But I would expect one more deal before Christmas.”

Gallagher retail CEO, Michael Rea, pinned his hopes on another buy for Gallagher before the end of the year.

“What we are saying to members is to repeat the message from the regulator that firms really have to prepare for no deal. If there is no deal you can’t start preparing for it on 28 March.”

Biba CEO Steve White reiterates his call for brokers to prepare for the eventuality the UK could leave the EU next March without a deal.

“We are in growth mode by recruiting in the regions and are looking to double in size over the next three years. There is massive growth potential for us.”

Alan Roe, Touchstone managing director, revealed that the business recruited four regional business development underwriters from Arista, MS Amlin and Allianz as part of a three-year expansion push.

