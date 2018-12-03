AmTrust’s UK liability exit could see premiums rise

Brokers warned to prepare for prices to increase by 10%-15% as the provider’s departure causes “ripple effect”.

AmTrust’s UK liability exit could be the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of providers losing their appetite for some business lines, brokers have warned.

Insurers are also expected to hike UK liability premiums by 10%-15% following the move.



Insurance Age revealed last week (28 November) that AmTrust was to cease operations in UK liability with the book set to go into run-off in January 2019.



Dave Mackie, North West regional manager at PIB, said: “AmTrust supports many other insurers or facilities so by them leaving the market will have quite a big ripple effect.



“There will be the capacity to take their place but there will probably be a 10-15% rate hike. For 2019, businesses will need to start budgeting for a few more pounds in premium spend.”



Competition

Park Insurance’s partner and commercial manager Marc Loud agreed that the UK liability market would see rates increase quickly and significantly.



He told Insurance Age that most insurance companies were losing money on the line at the moment as pricing in the market was too competitive.



“With the reduction in capacity you’ve got a decrease in competition and prices will start to rise. Rates need to go up because there is too much capacity,” he said.



“2019 will be a year that we see a lot of changes.”



Capacity

Peter Robinson managing director at Prizm Solutions also echoed the sentiments, adding that the current pricing was not sustainable.



He thought that AmTrust exiting the UK liability market showed that insurers were now looking at books properly and was a sign they are willing to step away from unprofitable business lines.



Robinson said he expected more insurers to follow but repeated that this meant rates would effectively harden.



This year has seen a number of insurers exit certain business lines and UK liability is not the only space where provider appetite has weakened.

Most recently, Insurance Age revealed that Ageas was set to close its online brokered travel facility in a partial withdrawal from the market.



RSA also indicated in October that it was prepared to pull out of unprofitable lines and followed this up in November by pulling out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business putting up to 50 people at risk of redundancy.

Meanwhile, MS Amlin exited UK household in May.



Iceberg

“What were are seeing in the market is probably the tip of the iceberg,” Mackie said.

“You will see that even Lloyd’s has made a statement that addresses the underperformance of the market. They are telling everybody who has a syndicate that they must put strong plans in place to reach profitability or close.”



Addressing brokers, he urged them to explain to clients why prices were increasing and to put measures in place to mitigate any forthcoming rises.

He commented: “They must now prepare for increases in budget spend in the board room and also make sure whatever risk management procedures are in place are effective to help minimise that increase.”



