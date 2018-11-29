Ardonagh maintains organic growth as losses shrink

Performance breakdown shows improved retention and new business figures.

Ardongah Group has posted ongoing organic growth in both its insurance broking and Autonet/Carole Nash divisions.

The analysis came as the broking giant delivered a near halving of losses to £48.9m for the first nine months of 2018.

And the breakdown of the figures for different units showed particular strength in the Autonet & Carole Nash section.

The numbers will be pleasing for the consolidator as this is where Swinton Group is likely to sit once the £165m takeover goes through creating a motor (Swinton), van (Autonet bought in September 2016) and bike (Carole Nash bought in October 2017) offering.

Growth

Accordingly, the calculations did not contain any influence from Swinton as the deal is yet to be fully finalised.

However, they showed growing organic income growth of 4.3% for the year to date.

Income for the nine month period hit £64.3m as policies under management grew to 559,000.

It was all underpinned by an improved retention rate of 71.6% compared to 68% in the same period of 2017 and new business more than doubling to £13.9m.

Positive

The insurance broking division was also ahead on income, retention and new business measures although gross written premium (GWP) slipped by 0.6% to £598.5m.

Organic income growth was once again positive at 1.4%. Like Autonet/Carole Nash retention rose – to 87.7% from 84.7% – supported by new business increasing to £13.7m (9M 2017: £13m).

Income rose year-on-year by 2.1% to £123.9m.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Ardonagh has been moving on to Acturis since May last year.

The broker noted that it had now rolled-out the software to 90% of planned users and that further benefits were expected to be delivered over the next 12-18 months.

Sale

Ardonagh recently announced the sale of its commercial managing general agent (MGA) business to Arch for up to £31m.

Looking at just the retained MGA business GWP was down 8.3% to £146.6m but income improved 1.1.% to £22.4m due, according to Ardonagh, to new product development at Geo Specialty and IT investments.

The roles were reversed at Paymentshield where policies under management grew 4.9% to 442,000 but income dropped 6.6% to £41.3m.

And the picture at Schemes & Programmes was different again.

It reported a drop in policies under management of 5.5% to 1.78m but income up 2.5% to £55.1m. The movements were arguably most similar to the insurance broking and Autonet/Carole Nash results.

Benefits

Retention grew to 81.2% (9M 2017: 78.1%) as new business ticked up to £15.8m from £15m.

A spokesperson for Ardonagh noted that the organic growth had been sustained since the business was formed in the summer of 2017.

“We’re looking forward to embedding acquisitions, growing assets organically, maximising investments and accelerating cash earnings all whilst harvesting the benefits of more efficient operating platform,” they added.

