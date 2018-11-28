Yutree makes first ever acquisition

Broker buys Real Insurance Solutions in Cambridge.

Newmarket-based commercial lines broker Yutree Insurance has bought Real Insurance Solutions, located in Cambridge, for an undisclosed sum.

This is Yutree’s first deal since it was formed in 2012 and the broker described the transaction as a “key milestone” for the business.

It confirmed it is now looking for further growth opportunities after previously focusing on developing organically.

Yutree also noted that it expects to exceed £10m in gross written premium in 2019.

Real Insurance Solutions owner and managing director Philip May will be joining Yutree on 1 December.

Values

Kevin Hancock, managing director of Yutree, said: “We are delighted to welcome Philip and all the clients of Real Insurance Solutions to the Yutree family at such an exciting time.”

May commented: “I am pleased to have joined Yutree as they share very similar values to Real, and I have no doubt that clients will continue to receive impartial advice and first-class service.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.