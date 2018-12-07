Opinion: Peter Cullum on the value of consolidation

Buying power: Consolidation is helping to support regional brokers, argues Peter Cullum

Business growth within many organisations is fuelled by strategic acquisitions. Major players, including the likes of Amazon, Apple and Google have been acquiring a plethora of smaller businesses at an unprecedented rate, as they strive for dominance.

Amazon’s boss, Jeff Bezos, is on track to create an online store he claims will one day be “everything to everyone”. This ambition is being realised by a series of acquisitions culminating in the purchase of Whole Foods Market for $13.7bn (£10.8bn).

Apple is the most successful technology company in the 21st century. The organisation has developed a philosophy of acquiring smaller, niche businesses that can be easily integrated. To date they have acquired 97 companies and have a market capitalisation that exceeds $1tn.

So what about the insurance sector? Not surprisingly both brokers and insurers have adopted ambitious growth programmes that have been driven by acquiring smaller competitors and niche players.

Most recently, Marsh acquired Jardine Lloyd Thompson for £4.3bn to reinforce its position as the world’s largest broker. This latest deal dwarfs its acquisitions of Jelf and Bluefin. These two deals were focused on the growing SME sector in the UK and significantly strengthened their capability in this space.

Its largest competitor, Aon, has relied upon a series of acquisitions over the past three decades to become the second most dominant global broker.

Hence my surprise that one or two voices in our marketplace have been overtly critical of what they refer to as the plague of broker consolidation.

I help run The Peter Cullum Centre for Entrepreneurship at Cass Business School in London and fund a related Entrepreneurial Investment Portfolio for early stage businesses. I meet fascinating young entrepreneurs who struggle to secure funding for new ventures. One of the key drivers for these entrepreneurs is to capture the interest of potential acquirers with capital, skill and knowledge to help take their businesses to the next stage of growth. Being acquired is a pivotal part of the business plan.

Insurance challenges

The largest UK-based insurer, Aviva, have a long history of growth by acquisitions, based on Norwich Union acquiring General Accident, Commercial Union, London & Edinburgh and more recently Friends Provident.

Earlier in the year Aviva announced it was to spend £600m on what they describe as “bolt-on” acquisitions with a focus on Turkey and Poland.

With all of this in mind I find it rather puzzling that a small number of market commentators view the acquisition of smaller brokers by larger players as detrimental.

The inevitable increase in regulation and the cost of real time compliance coupled with the requirement for significant investment in digital marketing, presents a set of challenges that threatens the very existence of the smaller community brokers. The inability to move at speed to adapt to the rapidly changing consumer landscape may render many of these businesses redundant over time.

Artificial intelligence promises to radically reshape almost every part of our business and personal lives. Many of the smaller insurance brokers will need to look to future proof their business models. This will require some vigorous change management and considerable funding to align themselves to the millennial generation.

Inevitably, many brokers will seek the support of new investors that are able to provide the skills, confidence, reassurance and funds to avoid their businesses becoming irrelevant.

That’s what gets me up in the morning, working with my colleagues at GRP, MVP and Ataraxia to help craft solutions that preserves and enhances value in the regional broker population.

Regional brokers continue to provide highly valuable services to their clients, but to ignore the changing face and behaviours of the consumer is tantamount to abdication – not a good ending.

