Camberford Law rebrands

The GRP-owned business becomes Camberford Underwriting and has designed its refreshed website to ensure simplicity and efficiency for broker partners.

Camberford Underwriting is the new name for Bromley-based niche and affinity specialist managing general agent (MGA) Camberford Law.

The business has also developed its website and managing director, Simon Carter, explained that it had been designed “with brokers in mind” and with a focus on adapting to mobile and desktop services.

Carter said: “Our strategic acquisition of insurance underwriting software specialist Cloud Desk earlier this year has provided us with the sophisticated technology we need to deliver competitive pricing whilst ensuring sustainable returns for our capacity providers.”

Trading

He continued: “Our new website will incorporate Cloud Desk technology, making it simple and efficient for our broker partners to deal with us. It will also provide the platform from which we will roll out new online trading capability over the coming months.”

Camberford Law was bought by GRP in February this year.



At the time GRP bosses said the deal was an opportunity for the MGA to make its own acquisitions.

Clive Nathan, chief executive of GRP Underwriting, commented: “The Camberford brand has a great heritage and is well known in the broker market for niche and specialist market expertise.

“Building on this foundation, the rebrand reflects the transition the business has made over the 60 years since its foundation from scheme broker to the digitally integrated MGA it is today.”

