Sure Thing! losses stable at £3.41m for 2018

GWP and policy numbers both increase.

Motor broker Sure Thing! has posted a £3.41m loss for the year to 31 March 2018, in line with the £3.48m lost the year before.

The Lanarkshire-headquartered firm reported an operating loss of £1.86m for its fourth year of trading, again in keeping with the £1.82m deficit in 2017.

The company noted that gross written premium had increased to £32m (2017: £31.7m) as customer numbers increased by 13% to 76,632 following a strategic decision to write more lower premium policies in order to grow overall policy count.

Turnover was down by £665,000 to £6.7m and “other operating income” also slipped by £300,000 to £4.7m.

However, the £1m drop was offset by improvements in the cost of sales and administrative expenses.

Competitive

Headcount for the year dipped slightly from 88 to 83.

The broker highlighted that the highly competitive nature of private car insurance made margins on new business particularly low with high costs from selling on aggregators.

But, it argued, profits will grow with renewals as the cost of getting the business will no longer exist and that it expects to “continue to improve in the next financial year”.

The broker has previously committed to launching a managing general agent and CEO Brendan Devine confirmed that Stabilis will hit the market in early 2019.

“This will give us the control to grow policy count and revenues even further, as well as complementing the existing broker panel and diversifying the portfolio,” he claimed.

Profitability

Looking at the figures overall Devine commented: “In 2017/18 we have continued to invest heavily in the business and build on our strong foundations for growth.”

Adding: “We have concentrated on ensuring we are lean, streamlined and nimble, looking carefully at cost savings, chiefly through less new business volumes and significant policy growth from the renewal book.”

And concluded: “As we look ahead to the year ending March 2019, we are on track to further increase our policy count and GWP, and build on profitability.”

