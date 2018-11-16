Bridge breaks through £10m barrier

Manchester-based broker posts soaring profits.

Bridge Insurance Brokers achieved £10.7m of turnover in the year ended 31 March 2018, a nine percent rise on 2017.

The figure took the Manchester-headquartered firm through the £10m barrier having delivered £9.6m in 2016 and £9.8m in 2015.

According to a filing at Companies House, profit after tax was up more than fivefold to £412,510 (2017: £72,973).

Similarly operating profit soared upwards moving from £98,705 the year before to £508,181.

Headcount at the firm was broadly stable at 92 as the retention rate improved to 92%.

Positive impact

Chairman Roger Potts wrote in the strategic report for the year: “Our financial results continue to reflect the positive impact of investments in the real estate, London and international arenas, combined with our ongoing strategy of technology, product and efficiency enhancement.”

Potts noted that the sector had seen acquisitions and consolidation continue at pace which was “changing the landscape of the market, and in itself creating opportunities for Bridge – both in terms of clients and people hires”.

A breakdown of the figures showed that the business generated £203,328 of turnover from Europe.

Brexit

Potts acknowledged that the outcome of Brexit negotiations were far from clear and flagged that the direct impact on Bridge may be business opportunities through the firm’s Brokerslink partnership.

He stated that overseas clients with UK business might look to protect their interests with UK placed insurance cover.

The chairman detailed that Bridge had formed a working party to monitor the situation.

In the document dated 18 October he reported: “We are brokers to a small number of clients who are based in EU, but we will not be a first mover at this time in terms of responding to Brexit by opening a new subsidiary.

“We will consider the right response when the time comes, and if the regulations unfold to the extent that we will be unable to offer advice to our clients in Europe, then we will act accordingly.”

