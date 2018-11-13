Marsh unveils Marsh-JLT Specialty plans

Lucy Clarke to be president of new combined unit when takeover completes.

Marsh has revealed plans to combine the specialty teams of Marsh and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) to create Marsh-JLT Specialty.

The unit will be a new specialty business within Marsh once regulatory approval for the takeover is completed.

Parent firm Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) signed up in September to buy JLT for $5.6bn (£4.3bn).

Workforce

The deal, which still needs regulatory and antitrust approval, was given the thumbs up by JLT’s shareholders earlier this month and is expected to close in spring 2019.

When the buy was announced MMC confirmed that up to 3,750 jobs would be in danger some 5% of the combined global workforce.

However there will be no day to day changes for staff or branches following on from today’s announcement with the two businesses remaining separate legal entities until completion.

Lucy Clarke, who was made CEO of JLT Specialty this April, will become president of Marsh-JLT Specialty reporting to John Doyle, president and CEO of Marsh.

Executive

As the day to day leader she will stay based in London and responsible for Marsh-JLT Specialty’s energy, credit, marine, financial and professional, private equity and M&A, construction, and aerospace business worldwide.

She will also become a member of the Marsh executive committee.

JLT’s CEO Dominic Burke will become chairman of Marsh-JLT Specialty along with his previously announced role of vice chairman of MMC.

Growth

Doyle commented: “It’s exciting to begin planning for the integration of Marsh and JLT.

“With the formation of Marsh-JLT Specialty, we will be well positioned to grow our specialty business through the combined value proposition of the two firms.”

Adding: “While our brand is Marsh, Marsh-JLT Specialty will leverage the exceptional reputations of both firms’ specialty units with clients that require specialised products and services.”

As part of the intended management changes Mark Drummond Brady, deputy group CEO of JLT Group, will become vice chairman of Marsh, reporting to Doyle and a member of the Marsh executive committee.

Global

Furthermore New York-based Dean Klisura will be named president, Marsh Global Placement.

In this capacity, Klisura will be responsible for placement protocols and standards across all lines within Marsh.

He will continue to report to Doyle and be on the Marsh executive committee.

