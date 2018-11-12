Jade Insurance teams up on health insurance with sports focused My Club

Broker partners with the organisation which is supported by Sam Allardyce, Sol Campbell, Chubby Chandler, Lawrence Dallaglio, Adrian Morley, Chris Sheasby and Michael Vaughan.

Specialist health insurance broker Jade Insurance Consultants has supported the launch of My Club Insure, a new part of the My Club Group.

The offering provides personal health insurance plans for sports club members with the clubs earning commission every time a policy is taken out.

The wider My Club Group creates personalised websites for clubs incorporating the club colour, logo and name.

The personal health insurance partnership adds to deals across the likes of rail travel, kit and equipment, property, funding and energy.

Sports people

For every product or service used, the club earns revenue and the members get cashback on the funds they raise for the club.

Martin Kemp, managing director of Jade Insurance commented: “We are delighted to support My Club Insure with a selection of bespoke health insurance packages for sports people.”

Adding: “Every member of the club can benefit from insuring themselves against illness and injury.

“It is a win-win for both the member and the clubs. The members save money, whilst the club earn commission.”

Sporting celebrities

My Club is backed by Sam Allardyce, Sol Campbell, Chubby Chandler, Lawrence Dallaglio, Adrian Morley, Chris Sheasby and Michael Vaughan.

According to My Club over 50% of the 150,000 grassroots sports clubs in the UK operate at breakeven or worse levels. It noted that with funding from governing bodies, government and local authorities becoming harder to access, clubs throughout the UK are struggling to survive.

Graham Anderson, My Club Group, chief operating officer said: “Revenue is needed for ground fees, kit, changing rooms, equipment, referees, energy, training facilities, water and rates.

“The list is endless and that is where we come in. My Club offers no risk, no cost revenue opportunities that allows clubs to raise finance and let Grassroots Sport thrive.”

Ambassador

My Club Ambassador, Sam Allardyce concluded: “Grassroots clubs and teams are the lifeblood of sport in the UK.

“Every professional who has graced the hallowed turf of Wembley, scored a try at the Millennium Stadium, teed up for The Open at St Andrews or hit a cover drive at Lords has started at their local club.

“More importantly, hundreds of thousands of grassroots members play every week and pass their passion onto the next generation, benefiting both the individual and society in general. The impact of sport on local communities cannot be under-estimated.”

