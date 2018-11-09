Top 100 2018: Find out who made the list

The 2018 supplement is now up, including expert analysis of the state of the broker market.

Insurance Age’s 2018 Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement is now live.

to read the insurer perspective from Covéa's Simon Cooter.

In addition, IMAS founding partner Olly Laughton-Scott has outlined the state of the market, highlighting the opportunities for smaller independent brokers in the current wave of consolidation.

Laughton-Scott noted that private equity backed firms are “hoovering up top 100 brokers as fast as they can”, adding that independent brokers focusing on customers’ needs can win business from brokers suffering disruption following consolidation.

