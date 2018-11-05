Top 100 2018 - Insurer perspective

All change: When it comes to consolidation in the broker market, the only constant is change, explains Simon Cooter

According to Napoleon: “One must change one’s tactics every 10 years, if one is to maintain one’s superiority.” In today’s world of insurance broking, 10 years sounds a very long time. I think if Napoleon had been running a brokerage today he’d be dead in the water.

The annual Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement highlights the rapid pace of change in the broker market place. I write this following the announcement I am to leave Covéa in 2019. But the insurer side of the fence has seen change far beyond the personnel arena, with numerous transactions in recent years, including some with significant global impact like Ace/Chubb, as well as a number with predominantly UK focus. To quote an often used cliché, the only constant is change!

Change, particularly in the broker market, feels as though it’s faster than ever, but in truth, broker consolidation has been a feature of the market place for as long as I can remember.

Phases

Looking at how broking has developed to where it is now, I can see four broad phases of consolidation during my time in the industry.

Phase one, I’ll call it the ‘national broker phase’, started in the late 80s and early 90s, when much of the broker consolidation was driven by earlier incarnations of the global brokers – Aon, Marsh and Willis. During this period there were numerous transactions that seemed to be about driving economies of scale and efficiency. As I recall it, the impact on insurers’ operating models was relatively limited, certainly in the traditional UK regional market. The independent broker sector was buoyant, with small and medium-sized independent brokers in every town.

Phase two, I think of as the ‘consolidator phase’ throughout the noughties. Although others were actively acquiring and consolidating (Jelf, Oval, Giles and Bluefin amongst them), this wave was undoubtedly dominated by Towergate. You could argue that this phase saw a shift of power away from insurers towards the acquiring brokers, with one of the key drivers being the opportunity to optimise earnings through increased buying power. This was a golden period for independent brokers looking to sell, with a historically high multiple on offer. It was also a time that saw a blurring in the distribution chain, with insurers acquiring brokers and the growth of broker-owned MGAs.

Three, a shorter phase, was the ‘consolidating the consolidator era’, led by A J Gallagher when, through acquiring Heath Lambert, Giles and Oval, they became one of the biggest UK retail brokers, having previously had a predominantly wholesale UK footprint.

Phase four, is happening now, we could call it the ‘private equity phase’. More on that later.

If we had known back in the 80s how much broker M&A and consolidation was going to be a feature of the market, we could have been forgiven for thinking it would be the end for independent brokers, and that the world today would be dominated by a handful of super brokers. That clearly isn’t the case. Why?

Survive and prosper

One reason is that throughout the period there have always been new start-ups, and today those start-ups are more varied than ever, with InsurTechs increasingly making their presence felt. Networks and alliances have also helped small and medium-sized brokers to survive and prosper.

It is also patently obvious that, especially in commercial lines and in high net worth, the role of the broker is as important and relevant to customers today as it has ever been. Talk over the years of disintermediation has proven to be wide of the mark.

What is clear though, is that the shape of broking and underwriting is undoubtedly changing.

Direct writers have made minimal inroads into commercial lines. Even in micro-SME, brokers still have a presence and many customers who would describe their insurance as being ‘direct’ with the insurer are actually insured via an intermediary, albeit increasingly often a digital one. I personally don’t see this materially changing in the foreseeable future and maybe this explains the premium value that attached when one of the best-known commercial lines digital brokers, Simply Business sold earlier this year.

So, going back to Phase four, the ‘private equity phase’. This is admittedly an over-simplification because Marsh, Aon and others have made significant UK retail acquisitions recently but, when you look at the upper echelons of the top 100, the dominance of private equity backed brokers is clear. With a number of recent insurer transactions also being private equity backed, it is clear that the UK market is seen as highly attractive. Interestingly, while there are a lot of new company names and new owners, the vast majority of the top brokers are run by management teams with considerable experience in the market, experience that recognises the things that customers value, but also knows where additional value can be achieved.

Our experience at Covéa is that most of the new wave of acquisitive brokers have a genuine focus on the needs of customers and the importance of growing a customer base, rather than just relying on squeezing margins. I think brokers are becoming more specialist, often focusing in clear niches (albeit a number of them), providing greater opportunities for differentiation and, in turn, more opportunities to build value in the business.

For independent brokers who are considering succession plans, or looking for additional investment to grow their business, or those who are looking to sell, there appear to be a number of genuine opportunities out there. And, if price is not the only factor, this means increased opportunities to match the needs of the buyer and seller.

For insurers, it is imperative for us to stay close to the market and, more importantly, the key people in the market, something we try very hard to do at Covéa. Equally, we have to expect significant change in our partner brokers. Looking back at the 2013 version of this very report, eight of the top 10 brokers then have either been acquired or have had a substantial change in ownership since.

If the ownership structure of both brokers and insurers has changed so much in recent years, it is worth reflecting on what else has changed, and is changing, in commercial lines.

Digital revolution

Probably the main thing is the acceleration in e-trade. It was a very slow start and initially take-up beyond the true micro classes was slow, but e-trade take-up is now increasing rapidly. Brokers and insurers alike are increasingly looking to e-trade solutions for businesses paying premiums up to £5,000 and beyond. This trend will undoubtedly continue. Digital solutions are also being developed with their focus being much more about the customer and making it easier for them. The threat of disruption is greater than ever with much talk of new entrants. Again, this is encouraging existing players, insurers and brokers – all of us – to up our game.

So, going back to the only constant is change, maybe what we should extrapolate is that, while we can expect the market to continue to be incredibly competitive, insurers and brokers with the ability to change and evolve in response to changing customer needs will continue to prosper. Against this backdrop, it’s fair to assume that capital will continue to be attracted to the market and will continue to fuel further M&A activity.

So, given how much this report has changed since 2013, do I think it will change any less in the next five years? I very much doubt it.

Simon Cooter is commercial & high net worth director at Covéa Insurance