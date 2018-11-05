Top 100 2018 - £13m - £19.99m
Adler Insurance Group • Amicus Insurance Solutions • Backhouse Insurance Brokers • BJP Insurance Brokers • BQI Group – BQI Insurance • Chambers and Newman • Darwin Clayton (UK) • DNA Insurance Services / DNA Premier Clients • Drayton Insurance (t/a Drayton Insurance Services) • First Insurance Solutions & UK Special Risks • FUW Insurance Services • G S Group • Hugh J Boswell • Luker Rowe • M&DH Insurance Services • Morrison Insurance Solutions • MRIB Group • Portmore • RA Insurance Brokers • Square Mile Broking • Sydney Packett & Sons • Teesside Insurance Consultants (t/a Erimus Insurance Brokers) • Todd and Cue • WPS
Adler Insurance Group
Prudent House, 50 Yardley Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham B27 6LG
Website: www.adlerinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Neil Thomsett, group resources manager, PR contact.
MD/chairman: Anthony Adler, managing director.
Tel: 0121 764 5500
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Adlerinsurance
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%
Main location: Birmingham
Additional branches: Kineton, Warwickshire.
Staff numbers (total): 40
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40
Major specialisms: None – we can offer an extensive suite of insurance and risk management services for a wide array of corporate and SME businesses.
Major trading subsidiaries: Adler Insurance Brokers Limited.
Acquisitions in past two years: Two - Cross & Co (Insurance Brokers) Limited (March 2018), Ellerton Knight Insurance Brokers (June 2017).
What we are: Adler Insurance is a forward-thinking, chartered independent insurance broker with a reputation founded on providing good, honest advice and offering bespoke and innovative insurance solutions.
Vision/background: To build a talented team of professionals that will be the trusted and preferred supplier of insurance services for corporate and SME business across a broad range of industries and segments.
Owner: Anthony Adler, managing director.
Amicus Insurance Solutions
8-11 Danbury Mews, Wallington Surrey SM6 0BY
Website: www.amicus-insurance.com
Contact name: Paul Beck.
MD/chairman: Richard Evans.
Tel: 0208 669 0991
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@AmicusSolutions
Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%
Main location: Wallington, Surrey.
Additional branches: Newcastle
Staff numbers (total): 22
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): All 22 we are commercial only.
Major specialisms: Construction, waste, high risk liabilities.
What we are: Independent commercial insurance broker, specialising in mid market and small corporate business, predominantly in the construction and retail sectors.
Vision/background: We will continue to expand organically and by recommendation. We will deliver, with commitment and passion a market leading risk management and claims proposition within our chosen industry sectors.
Owner: Amicus are a private limited company with 100% of the shares owned by the working directors.
Backhouse Insurance Brokers
Oakmount House, 9 Carrside, Lomeshaye Business Park, Nelson BB9 6RX
Website: www.backhouse.co.uk
Contact name: Peter Barnes.
MD/chairman: Peter Barnes, managing director.
Tel: 01282 677776
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@backhousein
Percentage amount of commercial business: 94%
Main location: Nelson
Staff numbers (total): 30
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18
Major specialisms: Construction
What we are: Traditional broker focusing on mid market commercial business
Vision/background: Invest in our staff and team to make the company one to be envied and create an environment of success with growth and unsurpassed service delivery.
Owner: Shirley Backhouse.
BJP Insurance Brokers
Southgate House, Wellington Road, Wokingham, Berkshire RG40 2BJ
Website: www.bjpinsure.com
Contact name: Barry McGoun.
MD/chairman: Barry McGoun.
Tel: 0118 979 2121
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@bjpinsbrokers
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%
Main location: Wokingham, Berkshire.
Staff numbers (total): 68
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 62
Major specialisms: Construction,SME and motor trade.
Major trading subsidiaries: Focus Underwriting, AIA Ltd.
What we are: Marketing-led commercial insurance broker specializing in the SME sector. Established in 1997 and Investors in people accredited. We are a private limited company.
Vision/background: BJP continues to grow by looking after our clients in a professional and competent manner. Training is core to our business and we aim to develop our staff to enable them to achieve the best of their abilities.
BQI Group – BQI Insurance
Inveralmond Business Centre, Auld Bond Road, Perth PH1 3FX
Website: www.bqigroup.com/
Contact name: Fraser Niven
MD/chairman:
Tel: 01738 448 748
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@bqi_insurance
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%
Main location: Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
Additional branches: Minories, London.
Staff numbers (total): 40
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40
Major specialisms: Construction, haulage, motor fleet, motor trade, property, manufacturing and wholesale.
Major trading subsidiaries: BQI Protection Ltd.
What we are: BQI are a proudly independent commercial insurance brokerage with a niche in the UK construction sector.
Vision/background: BQI have grown year on year to become established as a leading UK insurance broker with a niche in the construction sector. Customer satisfaction is attained through a commitment to our hardworking and dedicated team, their professional development and their desire to provide the best possible service at all times.
Owner: Andy Brown and Sean Quinn.
Chambers and Newman
Colette House, 52-55 Piccadilly, London W1J 0DX
Website: www.chambersandnewman.com
Contact name: Alan Smith.
MD/chairman: Alan Smith.
Tel: 020 7292 3031
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%
Main location: As above
Staff numbers (total): 22
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18
Major specialisms: Property owners.
What we are: We provide insurance and risk management services to medium-sized companies in a wide range of businesses, but with a key expertise in the handling of insurances for property owners and managers.
Vision/background: We look to grow our business using strong recommendations from our existing clientele coupled with knowledge of a network base in our chosen market sector. Our key drivers continue to be the operation of a professional broking firm providing clients with exceptional service that involves the development of close relationships and delivers profitable growth.
Darwin Clayton (UK)
Darwin House, 20 Mount Ephraim Road,Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1ED
Website: www.darwinclayton.co.uk
Contact name: Simon Henderson, MD.
MD/chairman: Simon Henderson, MD.
Tel: 01892511144
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@darwin_clayton.co.uk
Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%
Main location: Tunbridge Wells.
Additional branches: Nottingham
Staff numbers (total): 42
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 42
Major specialisms: Sector specialists: cleaning, security, alarms, electrical, h&v, interior contractors, recruitment, photographic, locksmiths.
Major trading subsidiaries: Darwin Clayton Partner Broker; Darwinsure.
What we are: Professional and experienced customer focused insurance brokers, specialising in the construction/contracting sector. We offer a broad range of products and services to clients direct and through our partner broker channels.
Vision/background: 98 years old, Darwin’s are one of the longest established UK independent insurance brokers. We provide tailored products to trade sectors direct, online and through our broker partners. Our vision is: To be the leading independently owned commercial schemes broker in the UK.
Owner: Privately owned.
DNA Insurance Services / DNA Premier Clients
ADEC House, Chesham Close, Essex RM7 7PJ
Website: www.dna-insurance.com, www.dna-premier.co.uk/
Contact name: Kim Martin.
MD/chairman: Danny Imray and Alf Costa.
Tel: 0344 573 2400
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%
Main location: Romford, Essex.
Additional branches: Southampton, Hants.
Staff numbers (total): 53
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 45
Major specialisms: Motor trade, fleet and liability.
What we are: DNA Insurance is a long established and expanding motor trade insurance specialist.
Vision/background: DNA Insurance was established in 2003 focused on personal lines business but soon developed its motor trade sector. Now with expansion plans becoming a reality the commercial lines dominates this ambitious enterprise.
Owner: Danny Imray and Alf Costa.
Drayton Insurance
(t/a Drayton Insurance Services)
Manor Farm Barn, School Road, Drayton, Norfolk NR8 6EF
Website: www.draytoninsurance.co.uk
Contact name: David Tuttle.
MD/chairman: Susan Howard.
Tel: 01603 262610
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@draytonins
Percentage amount of commercial business: 60.7%
Main location: Norwich
Additional branches: Poringland, Capel St Mary, Aylsham.
Staff numbers (total): 33
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 14
Major specialisms: Property insurance, agricultural insurance, complex commercial insurance, construction insurance, motor trade insurance.
What we are: Established 21 years, completely independent insurance broker using our network offices to specialise in business in the East of England.
Vision/background: Continue our growth through the quality and professionalism of our staff to offer unrivalled service to our clients.
Owner: Susan Howard and Darren Walsgrove.
First Insurance Solutions & UK Special Risks
First Insurance Solutions House, Centre 3000, St. Leonards Road, Maidstone ME16 0LS
Website: www.firstins.co.uk, www.ukspecialrisks.co.uk
Contact name: Scott Murray.
MD/chairman: Martin Bell.
Tel: 01634 560 335
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@FirstInsLtd, @UKSpecialRisks
Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%
Main location: Maidstone
Additional branches: One remote exec operates from a satellite Ipswich office.
Staff numbers (total): 47
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 47
Major specialisms: Construction, recruitment, security, cleaning, equine.
Major trading subsidiaries: FIS and UKSR are considered trading subsidiaries – wholly owned by First Insurance Solutions as above.
What we are: A specialist commercial insurance broker.
Vision/background: FIS believes in developing its’ employees to be future leaders in the insurance market. We believe that when staff can see a career path for themselves and their colleagues they exceed in their targets and contributions to the company then surpass expectations.
Owner: Martin Bell.
FUW Insurance Services
Llys Amaeth, Plas Gogerddan, Aberystwyth SY23 3BT
G S Group
Shore Rd, Perth PH1 1DT
Hugh J Boswell
Carrow Hill, Norwich NR1 2AH
Website: www.hughjboswell.co.uk
Contact name: Peter Foster.
Tel: 01603 626155
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@HughJBoswell
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98
Main location: Norwich
Additional branches: One
Staff numbers (total): 72
Major specialisms: Aftermarket, education, medical, corporate.
Major trading subsidiaries: Hugh J Boswell.
Acquisitions in past two years:
What we are: We are a chartered insurance broker with values.
Vision/background: We are an independently owned insurance broker, with more than 70 staff across offices in Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and London. Our integrity supports all our client relationships and our experience enables us to offer advice that protects our clients in a continually changing environment.
Luker Rowe
King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham HP6 5AW
Website: www.lukerrowe.com
Contact name: Chris Luker.
MD/chairman: Chris Luker.
Tel: 01494 733337
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 79%
Main location: Amersham, Bucks.
Staff numbers (total): 38
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 20
Major specialisms: We have wide ranging expertise across a broad range of industries specializing in particular in manufacturing, property owners and high value home and motor. We have specialist schemes for conference and events organisers, audio visual hirers, lighting hirers and production companies.
Acquisitions in past two years: Michael Moore Insurance Brokers Ltd..
What we are: Established 29 years, we are an independent, owner managed, chartered insurance broker and longstanding Brokerbility member.
Vision/background: Luker Rowe are committed to growing our business profitably by organic growth, and selective acquisition. We do this by providing the best possible advice and delivering service excellence to our clients, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and fostering a performance culture within our business through continuous staff development.
Owner: Luker Rowe Holdings Ltd.
M&DH Insurance Services
Sandland Court, Pilgrim Centre, Brickhill Drive, Bedford MK41 7PZ
Website: www.mdh-insurance.co.uk
Contact name: Richard Hames.
MD/chairman: Richard Hames, MD.
Tel: 01234 352230
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@MDHInsurance
Percentage amount of commercial business: 100%
Main location: Bedford
Staff numbers (total): 45
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 45
Major specialisms: Construction and manufacturing.
What we are: Specialist providers of construction and manufacturing insurance solutions.
Vision/background: Established in 2002 and in our 15th year of business, we are proud to hold insurance programmes for over 3,000 clients. We pride ourselves in offering comprehensive services to our clients with a personal family approach. We firmly believe in developing and educating our workforce with over 87% client facing staff being Cert CII.
Owner: Richard Hames.
Morrison Insurance Solutions
1 Arrow Court, Adams Way, Springfield Business Park, Alcester, Warwickshire B49 6PU
Website: www.morrisoninsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Ian Millard, managing director.
MD/chairman: Ian Millard.
Tel: 01789 766 888
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@MorrisonInsure
Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%
Main location: Alcester, Warwickshire.
Staff numbers (total): 45
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 37
Major specialisms: Property and technology sectors.
What we are: An independent chartered insurance broker specilaising in the property and technology sectors.
Vision/background: Established in 1989, we are an independent chartered insurance broker. Our mission statement: It is our aim to provide the highest standard of service in the best interest of our clients with an emphasis on fairness, professionalism and ethical behaviour - emerging from the crowd through excellence.
Owner: Ian Millard and Mark Horgan.
MRIB Group
Eagle House, 25 Amersham Hill, High Wycombe, Bucks HP13 6NU
Website: www.mrib.com
Contact name: Edward Finch.
MD/chairman: Edward Finch.
Tel: 01494 455622
Email: [email protected]
Percentage of business commercial: 70%
Main location: High Wycombe
Staff numbers (total): 58
Major trading subsidiaries: MRIB Dobbin
What we are: Established in 1972, MRIB is a Chartered Insurance Broker which has developed a unique vision and aims to create certainty for its corporate and private clients.
Vision/background: MRIB continually strengthens its position as one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers. This has been achieved through sector-led organic growth, strategic expansion, a dedication to transparency and most importantly, a fundamental belief in the provision of a first class service.
Portmore
Portmore House, Yeoman Park, Test Lane, Southampton, Hampshire SO16 9JX
RA Insurance Brokers
29 Dingwall Road, Croydon, Surrey CR0 2NB
Website: www.ra-group.co.uk
Contact name: Shamir Patel.
MD/chairman: Shamir Patel.
Tel: 0208 686 2000
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 100%
Main location: Surrey
Staff numbers (total): 52
Major specialisms: Motor trade, commercial, healthcare.
What we are: Independent commercial insurance broker covering the UK.
Vision/background: RA Insurance Brokers will always endeavour to create new and improved ways to serve our clients’ best interests. We have never been more passionate about what we do and what we want to achieve. To help us succeed, we have refreshed our brand to reflect this dynamic and challenging nature. RA Insurance Brokers is a team and we take pride in our commitment and passion for our clients.
Square Mile Broking
Premier House, Sydenham Road, Croydon, Surrey CR0 2EE
New London House, 6 London Street, London EC3R 7AD
Website: www.squaremilebroking,com
Contact name: David Garrad
MD/chairman: Joint MDs - David Garrad, Dominic d’Inverno, James Coyne.
Tel: 07872604034
Email: [email protected],com
Company Twitter account:
@SqMileBroking
Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%
Main location: Croydon/London.
Staff numbers (total): 21.5
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 19.5
Major specialisms: Construction & demolition, food & drink, rail, manufacturing & wholesale and corporate & professions.
What we are: Independent, award winning, chartered insurance broker delivering market leading customer service and insurance solutions to corporate clients.
Vision/background: Square Mile Broking continue to offer market leading customer service backed up by our Investors in Customers 2018 best ever result for a UK insurance broker. We continue to fully mange 100% of our clients claims in house and deliver a bespoke service to each client.
Sydney Packett & Sons
Salts Wharf, Ashley Lane, Shipley BD17 7DB
Website: www.packetts.com
Contact name: Rob Marshall, FD.
MD/chairman: Marshall Sugden, MD.
Tel: 01274 206500
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@CowleyPACKETTS
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%
Main location: As above
Staff numbers (total): 31
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 25
Major specialisms: Not-for-profit; insolvency; training providers.
Major trading subsidiaries: Trainsure
What we are: Chartered commercial insurance brokers, member of Brokerbility.
Vision/background: For over 97 years Packetts have been providing a face to face, advice led service to all our commercial clients. We aim to be the broker of choice in our chosen areas of expertise, and always personally available for our clients.
Owner: Marshall Sugden, MD.
Teesside Insurance Consultants
(t/a Erimus Insurance Brokers)
2 Kingfisher Court, Kingfisher Way, Bowesfield Park, Stockton On Tees TS18 3EX
Website: www.erimusib.com
Contact name: Shaun Hughes.
MD/chairman: Shaun Hughes.
Tel: 01642 240400
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@ErimusIB
Percentage amount of commercial business: +/- 90%
Main location: Tees Valley
Staff numbers (total): 29
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 22
What we are: Independent insurance broker established in 1986, specialising in the arrangement of commercial and corporate insurance.
Vision/background: To work with clients to develop high level, service driven, long term personal relationships.
Todd and Cue
Kingfisher House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear NE11 0JQ
Website: www.toddcue.co.uk
Contact name: Mark Armstrong.
MD: Mark Armstrong.
Tel: 0191 4820050
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@toddcue
Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%
Main location: Gateshead
Staff numbers (total): 24
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 20
Major specialisms: Transport and logistics, licensed trade, it, multiple retail.
What we are: Independent brokers owned and managed by the principals of the business. Based in the North East but with clients throughout the UK and Ireland. Members of Brokerbility and chartered insurance brokers.
Vision/background: We offer a personal service to business of all size ranging from plc to SME. Our service standard has enabled us to maintain and grow our client base which we remain confident will continue as we seek to maximise the opportunities being created within our sector.
WPS
Spargo House, 10 Budshead Way, Crownhill Plymouth PL6 5FE
