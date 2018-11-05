Top 100 2018 - £13m - £19.99m

Adler Insurance Group • Amicus Insurance Solutions • Backhouse Insurance Brokers • BJP Insurance Brokers • BQI Group – BQI Insurance • Chambers and Newman • Darwin Clayton (UK) • DNA Insurance Services / DNA Premier Clients • Drayton Insurance (t/a Drayton Insurance Services) • First Insurance Solutions & UK Special Risks • FUW Insurance Services • G S Group • Hugh J Boswell • Luker Rowe • M&DH Insurance Services • Morrison Insurance Solutions • MRIB Group • Portmore • RA Insurance Brokers • Square Mile Broking • Sydney Packett & Sons • Teesside Insurance Consultants (t/a Erimus Insurance Brokers) • Todd and Cue • WPS

Adler Insurance Group

Prudent House, 50 Yardley Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham B27 6LG

Website: www.adlerinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Neil Thomsett, group resources manager, PR contact.

MD/chairman: Anthony Adler, managing director.

Tel: 0121 764 5500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Adlerinsurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: Birmingham

Additional branches: Kineton, Warwickshire.

Staff numbers (total): 40

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40

Major specialisms: None – we can offer an extensive suite of insurance and risk management services for a wide array of corporate and SME businesses.

Major trading subsidiaries: Adler Insurance Brokers Limited.

Acquisitions in past two years: Two - Cross & Co (Insurance Brokers) Limited (March 2018), Ellerton Knight Insurance Brokers (June 2017).

What we are: Adler Insurance is a forward-thinking, chartered independent insurance broker with a reputation founded on providing good, honest advice and offering bespoke and innovative insurance solutions.

Vision/background: To build a talented team of professionals that will be the trusted and preferred supplier of insurance services for corporate and SME business across a broad range of industries and segments.

Owner: Anthony Adler, managing director.

Amicus Insurance Solutions

8-11 Danbury Mews, Wallington Surrey SM6 0BY

Website: www.amicus-insurance.com

Contact name: Paul Beck.

MD/chairman: Richard Evans.

Tel: 0208 669 0991

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AmicusSolutions

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: Wallington, Surrey.

Additional branches: Newcastle

Staff numbers (total): 22

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): All 22 we are commercial only.

Major specialisms: Construction, waste, high risk liabilities.

What we are: Independent commercial insurance broker, specialising in mid market and small corporate business, predominantly in the construction and retail sectors.

Vision/background: We will continue to expand organically and by recommendation. We will deliver, with commitment and passion a market leading risk management and claims proposition within our chosen industry sectors.

Owner: Amicus are a private limited company with 100% of the shares owned by the working directors.

Backhouse Insurance Brokers

Oakmount House, 9 Carrside, Lomeshaye Business Park, Nelson BB9 6RX

Website: www.backhouse.co.uk

Contact name: Peter Barnes.

MD/chairman: Peter Barnes, managing director.

Tel: 01282 677776

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@backhousein

Percentage amount of commercial business: 94%

Main location: Nelson

Staff numbers (total): 30

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18

Major specialisms: Construction

What we are: Traditional broker focusing on mid market commercial business

Vision/background: Invest in our staff and team to make the company one to be envied and create an environment of success with growth and unsurpassed service delivery.

Owner: Shirley Backhouse.

BJP Insurance Brokers

Southgate House, Wellington Road, Wokingham, Berkshire RG40 2BJ

Website: www.bjpinsure.com

Contact name: Barry McGoun.

BJP Insurance Brokers’ Barry McGoun

MD/chairman: Barry McGoun.

Tel: 0118 979 2121

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@bjpinsbrokers

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: Wokingham, Berkshire.

Staff numbers (total): 68

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 62

Major specialisms: Construction,SME and motor trade.

Major trading subsidiaries: Focus Underwriting, AIA Ltd.

What we are: Marketing-led commercial insurance broker specializing in the SME sector. Established in 1997 and Investors in people accredited. We are a private limited company.

Vision/background: BJP continues to grow by looking after our clients in a professional and competent manner. Training is core to our business and we aim to develop our staff to enable them to achieve the best of their abilities.

BQI Group – BQI Insurance

Inveralmond Business Centre, Auld Bond Road, Perth PH1 3FX

Website: www.bqigroup.com/

Contact name: Fraser Niven

MD/chairman:

Tel: 01738 448 748

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@bqi_insurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Additional branches: Minories, London.

Staff numbers (total): 40

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40

Major specialisms: Construction, haulage, motor fleet, motor trade, property, manufacturing and wholesale.

Major trading subsidiaries: BQI Protection Ltd.

What we are: BQI are a proudly independent commercial insurance brokerage with a niche in the UK construction sector.

Vision/background: BQI have grown year on year to become established as a leading UK insurance broker with a niche in the construction sector. Customer satisfaction is attained through a commitment to our hardworking and dedicated team, their professional development and their desire to provide the best possible service at all times.

Owner: Andy Brown and Sean Quinn.

Chambers and Newman

Colette House, 52-55 Piccadilly, London W1J 0DX

Website: www.chambersandnewman.com

Contact name: Alan Smith.

MD/chairman: Alan Smith.

Tel: 020 7292 3031

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: As above

Staff numbers (total): 22

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18

Major specialisms: Property owners.

What we are: We provide insurance and risk management services to medium-sized companies in a wide range of businesses, but with a key expertise in the handling of insurances for property owners and managers.

Vision/background: We look to grow our business using strong recommendations from our existing clientele coupled with knowledge of a network base in our chosen market sector. Our key drivers continue to be the operation of a professional broking firm providing clients with exceptional service that involves the development of close relationships and delivers profitable growth.

Darwin Clayton ( UK )

Darwin House, 20 Mount Ephraim Road,Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1ED

Website: www.darwinclayton.co.uk

Contact name: Simon Henderson, MD.

MD/chairman: Simon Henderson, MD.

Tel: 01892511144

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@darwin_clayton.co.uk

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: Tunbridge Wells.

Additional branches: Nottingham

Staff numbers (total): 42

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 42

Major specialisms: Sector specialists: cleaning, security, alarms, electrical, h&v, interior contractors, recruitment, photographic, locksmiths.

Major trading subsidiaries: Darwin Clayton Partner Broker; Darwinsure.

What we are: Professional and experienced customer focused insurance brokers, specialising in the construction/contracting sector. We offer a broad range of products and services to clients direct and through our partner broker channels.

Vision/background: 98 years old, Darwin’s are one of the longest established UK independent insurance brokers. We provide tailored products to trade sectors direct, online and through our broker partners. Our vision is: To be the leading independently owned commercial schemes broker in the UK.

Owner: Privately owned.

DNA ’s Danny Imray and Alf Costa

DNA Insurance Services / DNA Premier Clients

ADEC House, Chesham Close, Essex RM7 7PJ

Website: www.dna-insurance.com, www.dna-premier.co.uk/

Contact name: Kim Martin.

MD/chairman: Danny Imray and Alf Costa.

Tel: 0344 573 2400

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Romford, Essex.

Additional branches: Southampton, Hants.

Staff numbers (total): 53

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 45

Major specialisms: Motor trade, fleet and liability.

What we are: DNA Insurance is a long established and expanding motor trade insurance specialist.

Vision/background: DNA Insurance was established in 2003 focused on personal lines business but soon developed its motor trade sector. Now with expansion plans becoming a reality the commercial lines dominates this ambitious enterprise.

Owner: Danny Imray and Alf Costa.

Drayton Insurance

(t/a Drayton Insurance Services)

Manor Farm Barn, School Road, Drayton, Norfolk NR8 6EF

Website: www.draytoninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: David Tuttle.

MD/chairman: Susan Howard.

Tel: 01603 262610

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@draytonins

Percentage amount of commercial business: 60.7%

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Poringland, Capel St Mary, Aylsham.

Staff numbers (total): 33

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 14

Major specialisms: Property insurance, agricultural insurance, complex commercial insurance, construction insurance, motor trade insurance.

What we are: Established 21 years, completely independent insurance broker using our network offices to specialise in business in the East of England.

Vision/background: Continue our growth through the quality and professionalism of our staff to offer unrivalled service to our clients.

Owner: Susan Howard and Darren Walsgrove.

First Insurance Solutions & UK Special Risks

First Insurance Solutions House, Centre 3000, St. Leonards Road, Maidstone ME16 0LS

Website: www.firstins.co.uk, www.ukspecialrisks.co.uk

Contact name: Scott Murray.

MD/chairman: Martin Bell.

Tel: 01634 560 335

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@FirstInsLtd, @UKSpecialRisks

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: Maidstone

Additional branches: One remote exec operates from a satellite Ipswich office.

Staff numbers (total): 47

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 47

Major specialisms: Construction, recruitment, security, cleaning, equine.

Major trading subsidiaries: FIS and UKSR are considered trading subsidiaries – wholly owned by First Insurance Solutions as above.

What we are: A specialist commercial insurance broker.

Vision/background: FIS believes in developing its’ employees to be future leaders in the insurance market. We believe that when staff can see a career path for themselves and their colleagues they exceed in their targets and contributions to the company then surpass expectations.

Owner: Martin Bell.

FUW Insurance Services

Llys Amaeth, Plas Gogerddan, Aberystwyth SY23 3BT

G S Group

Shore Rd, Perth PH1 1DT

Hugh J Boswell

Carrow Hill, Norwich NR1 2AH

Website: www.hughjboswell.co.uk

Contact name: Peter Foster.

Tel: 01603 626155

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@HughJBoswell

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers (total): 72

Major specialisms: Aftermarket, education, medical, corporate.

Major trading subsidiaries: Hugh J Boswell.

Acquisitions in past two years:

What we are: We are a chartered insurance broker with values.

Vision/background: We are an independently owned insurance broker, with more than 70 staff across offices in Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and London. Our integrity supports all our client relationships and our experience enables us to offer advice that protects our clients in a continually changing environment.

Luker Rowe

King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham HP6 5AW

Website: www.lukerrowe.com

Contact name: Chris Luker.

MD/chairman: Chris Luker.

Tel: 01494 733337

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 79%

Main location: Amersham, Bucks.

Staff numbers (total): 38

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 20

Major specialisms: We have wide ranging expertise across a broad range of industries specializing in particular in manufacturing, property owners and high value home and motor. We have specialist schemes for conference and events organisers, audio visual hirers, lighting hirers and production companies.

Acquisitions in past two years: Michael Moore Insurance Brokers Ltd..

What we are: Established 29 years, we are an independent, owner managed, chartered insurance broker and longstanding Brokerbility member.

Vision/background: Luker Rowe are committed to growing our business profitably by organic growth, and selective acquisition. We do this by providing the best possible advice and delivering service excellence to our clients, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and fostering a performance culture within our business through continuous staff development.

Owner: Luker Rowe Holdings Ltd.

M&DH Insurance Services

Sandland Court, Pilgrim Centre, Brickhill Drive, Bedford MK41 7PZ

Website: www.mdh-insurance.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Hames.

MD/chairman: Richard Hames, MD.

Tel: 01234 352230

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@MDHInsurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 100%

Main location: Bedford

Staff numbers (total): 45

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 45

Major specialisms: Construction and manufacturing.

What we are: Specialist providers of construction and manufacturing insurance solutions.

Vision/background: Established in 2002 and in our 15th year of business, we are proud to hold insurance programmes for over 3,000 clients. We pride ourselves in offering comprehensive services to our clients with a personal family approach. We firmly believe in developing and educating our workforce with over 87% client facing staff being Cert CII.

Owner: Richard Hames.

Morrison Insurance Solutions

1 Arrow Court, Adams Way, Springfield Business Park, Alcester, Warwickshire B49 6PU

Website: www.morrisoninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Ian Millard, managing director.

MD/chairman: Ian Millard.

Tel: 01789 766 888

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@MorrisonInsure

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Alcester, Warwickshire.

Staff numbers (total): 45

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 37

Major specialisms: Property and technology sectors.

What we are: An independent chartered insurance broker specilaising in the property and technology sectors.

Vision/background: Established in 1989, we are an independent chartered insurance broker. Our mission statement: It is our aim to provide the highest standard of service in the best interest of our clients with an emphasis on fairness, professionalism and ethical behaviour - emerging from the crowd through excellence.

Owner: Ian Millard and Mark Horgan.

MRIB Group

Eagle House, 25 Amersham Hill, High Wycombe, Bucks HP13 6NU

Website: www.mrib.com

Contact name: Edward Finch.

MD/chairman: Edward Finch.

Tel: 01494 455622

Email: [email protected]

Percentage of business commercial: 70%

Main location: High Wycombe

Staff numbers (total): 58

Major trading subsidiaries: MRIB Dobbin

What we are: Established in 1972, MRIB is a Chartered Insurance Broker which has developed a unique vision and aims to create certainty for its corporate and private clients.

Vision/background: MRIB continually strengthens its position as one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers. This has been achieved through sector-led organic growth, strategic expansion, a dedication to transparency and most importantly, a fundamental belief in the provision of a first class service.

Portmore

Portmore House, Yeoman Park, Test Lane, Southampton, Hampshire SO16 9JX

RA Insurance Brokers

29 Dingwall Road, Croydon, Surrey CR0 2NB

Website: www.ra-group.co.uk

Contact name: Shamir Patel.

MD/chairman: Shamir Patel.

Tel: 0208 686 2000

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 100%

Main location: Surrey

Staff numbers (total): 52

Major specialisms: Motor trade, commercial, healthcare.

What we are: Independent commercial insurance broker covering the UK.

Vision/background: RA Insurance Brokers will always endeavour to create new and improved ways to serve our clients’ best interests. We have never been more passionate about what we do and what we want to achieve. To help us succeed, we have refreshed our brand to reflect this dynamic and challenging nature. RA Insurance Brokers is a team and we take pride in our commitment and passion for our clients.

Square Mile Broking

Premier House, Sydenham Road, Croydon, Surrey CR0 2EE

New London House, 6 London Street, London EC3R 7AD

Website: www.squaremilebroking,com

Contact name: David Garrad

MD/chairman: Joint MDs - David Garrad, Dominic d’Inverno, James Coyne.

Tel: 07872604034

Email: [email protected],com

Company Twitter account:

@SqMileBroking

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: Croydon/London.

Staff numbers (total): 21.5

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 19.5

Major specialisms: Construction & demolition, food & drink, rail, manufacturing & wholesale and corporate & professions.

What we are: Independent, award winning, chartered insurance broker delivering market leading customer service and insurance solutions to corporate clients.

Vision/background: Square Mile Broking continue to offer market leading customer service backed up by our Investors in Customers 2018 best ever result for a UK insurance broker. We continue to fully mange 100% of our clients claims in house and deliver a bespoke service to each client.

Sydney Packett & Sons is based in Shipley

Sydney Packett & Sons

Salts Wharf, Ashley Lane, Shipley BD17 7DB

Website: www.packetts.com

Contact name: Rob Marshall, FD.

MD/chairman: Marshall Sugden, MD.

Tel: 01274 206500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@CowleyPACKETTS

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: As above

Staff numbers (total): 31

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 25

Major specialisms: Not-for-profit; insolvency; training providers.

Major trading subsidiaries: Trainsure

What we are: Chartered commercial insurance brokers, member of Brokerbility.

Vision/background: For over 97 years Packetts have been providing a face to face, advice led service to all our commercial clients. We aim to be the broker of choice in our chosen areas of expertise, and always personally available for our clients.

Owner: Marshall Sugden, MD.

Teesside Insurance Consultants

(t/a Erimus Insurance Brokers)

2 Kingfisher Court, Kingfisher Way, Bowesfield Park, Stockton On Tees TS18 3EX

Website: www.erimusib.com

Contact name: Shaun Hughes.

MD/chairman: Shaun Hughes.

Tel: 01642 240400

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ErimusIB

Percentage amount of commercial business: +/- 90%

Main location: Tees Valley

Staff numbers (total): 29

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 22

What we are: Independent insurance broker established in 1986, specialising in the arrangement of commercial and corporate insurance.

Vision/background: To work with clients to develop high level, service driven, long term personal relationships.

Todd and Cue

Kingfisher House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear NE11 0JQ

Website: www.toddcue.co.uk

Contact name: Mark Armstrong.

MD: Mark Armstrong.

Tel: 0191 4820050

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@toddcue

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: Gateshead

Staff numbers (total): 24

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 20

Major specialisms: Transport and logistics, licensed trade, it, multiple retail.

What we are: Independent brokers owned and managed by the principals of the business. Based in the North East but with clients throughout the UK and Ireland. Members of Brokerbility and chartered insurance brokers.

Vision/background: We offer a personal service to business of all size ranging from plc to SME. Our service standard has enabled us to maintain and grow our client base which we remain confident will continue as we seek to maximise the opportunities being created within our sector.

WPS

Spargo House, 10 Budshead Way, Crownhill Plymouth PL6 5FE